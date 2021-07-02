Free document shredding events planned for city residents on July 10

KENOSHA — The City of Kenosha is offering an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

Shredding is scheduled be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.; and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives. A future shredding date is planned to be announced in the fall.

