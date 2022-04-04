Free electronic disposal for Kenosha County residents planned April 23

GreenLight E Recycling LLC of Racine will offer free electronic disposal for Kenosha County residents from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

The company is a Green Masters certified recycling center, and works to ensure scrap materials are sent to the proper recycling facilities and diverted from landfills.

People may drive up for curbside service to drop off the following items: microwaves, Freon appliances, all electronic components and parts and items containing a battery or a motor. Examples of other acceptable items for recycling include: desktop personal computers, network servers, laptops, LCD monitors, printers, scanners, keyboards, copiers, FAX machines, cable and wiring connectors and adapters and their components, CDs, floppy/encased diskettes, phone systems, UPS devices and cell phones. Metal office furniture also is accepted.

Not eligible will be televisions, CRT monitors, fluorescent light bulbs, garbage/rubbish, plastic, solid wood components and any hazardous waste/materials.

Staff from GreenLight will be equipped with masks and gloves and will remove items from vehicles. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles during collection of the items.

