Free Fall 2021 Kenosha County Job Fair to be held for Wednesday, in Kenosha

A free local job fair will be held Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St., behind the Brat Stop).

Sixty employers from Kenosha County and southeastern Wisconsin will be on site recruiting for hundreds of open positions including in the areas of manufacturing, nursing, hospitality, finance, administration, warehouse, delivery and much more.

Job seekers can pre-register at go.kenoshanews.com/jobseeker.

Upload your resume and contact details to allow employers to easily access your information. Pre-registered job seekers will also be entered to win a $25 gift card. Pre-registration is not a requirement to attend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently registered employers include: Advocate Aurora Health, Alpha Homes of Wisconsin, Aludyne, Amazon, Arvato Digital Solutions, Conserv FS Inc., Cordeck, Domino’s Pizza, Elizabeth Residence, Emerson Electric-InSinkErator, Engendren Corporation, Express Employment Professionals, Fair Oaks Foods, FHI, Filtration Group Finishing, Five Star Fabricating, Gordon Food Service, Great Wolf Lodge, Halpin Staffing Services, Harris Golf Cars Sales and Service, Healthcare Services Group Inc., Kem Krest, Kenosha Human Development Services, Inc., Kwik Trip Inc., L&M Corrugated Container Corp., Lakeside Family Therapy, Lavelle, Lighthouse Trucking LLC.