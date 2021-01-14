Free fishing weekend, derby on tap for weekend

The first fishing derby of the season in Kenosha County coincides with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Free Fishing Weekend.

The Hideaway tavern, 23601 84th St., in Salem, is hosting a fishing derby from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Hooker Lake. The entry fee is $15 per person.

Fish are to be registered at a tent at the boat launch on the east side of the lake. Prizes for the biggest bass, northern pike, crappie and other panfish will be awarded at the tavern following the derby.

Fishing is free statewide Saturday and Sunday. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish anglers can keep. However, anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the event.

This year, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the DNR is not holding any events. Other years, clinics and family fishing events have been held at area wildlife areas and state parks.