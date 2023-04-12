The Carthage College Jazz Band and Jazz Combo will present a spring concert in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, is 7:30 Wednesday night (April 12).

Directed by Professor Russell Johnson, the Carthage Jazz Band consists of students who use their love of jazz to further define their skills as musicians and educators.

The ensemble is open to all Carthage students, regardless of their major, and is a laboratory band for all music education majors interested in working with jazz culture for their careers.

The Carthage Jazz Combo is a student ensemble dedicated to performing “jazz standards and future classics.”

This ensemble plays pieces at a variety of events across campus.

The concert is free and open to the public. There are no tickets required. If you have any questions, call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Members of the public can also watch the concert from home through a free livestream at carthage.edu.