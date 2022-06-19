 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Medicare workshop offered to Kenosha County residents

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers free Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more.

Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions you’ll need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.

The next workshop will be held Thursday, June 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake St.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008 to make reservations and to learn more.

