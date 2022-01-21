Free N95 masks available at locations in Kenosha County while supplies last

Kenosha County Public Health has received a supply of 440,000 N95 masks to distribute to the public and began dispersing them on Friday, county Health Officer Jen Freiheit said.

Free packs of 20 masks will be available while supplies last at various locations throughout Kenosha County, such as libraries and municipal halls. No ID or residency is required.

Mark Melotik, environmental manager with Kenosha County Public Health, had hundreds of thousands of masks at the Kenosha County Center Friday ready to be distributed to local agencies and area residents.

"We're taking some to local town halls that didn't pick them up and we're getting more to the libraries," he said. "It's a lot of masks."

“We are very happy to be able to offer these free masks to Kenosha County residents, particularly those who may have a tougher time obtaining masks,” Freiheit said. “Wearing a well-fitted mask remains one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly the highly contagious omicron variant.”

Demand was so high for masks in the city that libraries ran out of them by noon Friday.

"We already ran through the first batch, but we're happy today there's more on the way," said Brandi Cummings, the library's communications specialist. "There's more coming in today, or worst case scenario this weekend."

Cummings said she didn't expect to see such high demand for them.

"It's wonderful," she said. "Kenosha public libraries serve the entire community, and that includes people who have access to materials and resources and people who don't. Being able to be able to give out these masks and promote safety creates a more welcoming environment for everyone we serve. It's really exciting. We knew they would go fast but not quite this fast."

Simone Jones, a recreation department administrative specialist with Kenosha Unified School District works with the Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St. She said hundreds of masks were dropped off Friday morning and many clients took some home with them after a morning chair exercise class.

"They were ecstatic to receive them," she said. "We want to keep our seniors safe."

Where to get them

The masks only come in adult sizes and be can reused as long as they are not visibly soiled, Freiheit said. They are planned to be available, while supplies last, at:

Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

Simmons Library, 711 59th Place

Uptown Library, 2149 63rd St.

Salem Community Library, 24615 89th St.

Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.

Westosha Senior Center, 19200 93rd St., Bristol

Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St.

Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave., and at the Rec Plex

Town of Wheatland, 34315 Geneva Road

Town of Randall, 34530 Bassett Road

Village of Bristol, 19801 83rd St.

Town of Paris, 16607 Burlington Road

Town and Village of Somers, 7511 12th St.

Village of Twin Lakes, 108 E. Main St.

Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road

Town of Brighton, 25000 Burlington Road

Kenosha County Center, 8600 Sheridan Road

National Guard testing site in Trevor

Masks are also planned to be distributed through the following agencies:

Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.

Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St.

Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road

Salvation Army, 3116 75th St.

Hope Council, 5942 6th Ave.

ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave.

Society’s Assets, 5455 Sheridan Road, No. 101

Additional resources

Details on the safety of mask wearing can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/mask.htm and on the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/docs/2010-133/pdfs/2010-133.pdf

For more information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to local vaccine providers and testing locations, and isolation and quarantine guidelines, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

For someone having difficulties getting to a location to obtain a pack of masks, call the Kenosha County COVID-19 Hotline at 262-605-6799.

