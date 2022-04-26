Free Narcan training, drug collections for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Kenosha County will be holding Narcan training and information sessions on local behavioral health resources and services for residents across the county as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.., county residents can visit any of five locations to receive training. The Kenosha Human Development Services, 3536 52nd St.; Tallent Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road; the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, 8600 Green Bay Road; the Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Drive; and the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St.

Naloxone training teaches individuals to recognize the symptoms of an opioid overdose as well as how to administer Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an annual day of recognition aiming to provide safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescriptn drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States and our county is clear and concerning. It poses a threat to public health and public safety,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. “The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is committed to making our community safer and healthier. On Drug Take Back Day, please consider removing unneeded medications from your homes and dropping them off at one of our community locations, as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction.”

More information about the NARCAN Distribution Program in Kenosha County can be found at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1916/Narcan-Distribution-Program.

Drug collections

All five locations will also be collecting prescription drugs for disposal. Residents can also learn more about local behavioral health resources and services.

Those interested in disposing of their prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications are encouraged to visit one of these Drug Take Back Day locations, to properly dispose of these items:

“The county is pleased to partner with all of these agencies to offer these convenient Drug Take Back locations,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “And in addition to offering a place to safely dispose of medications, visitors to these events will receive information about NARCAN and other behavioral health services that are available through the county and other organizations.”

“Recovery is possible,” Kerkman added, “and we want to make people aware of the many resources that are available.”

The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which can link people to resources for substance use disorder, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555.

The Kenosha County crisis hotline operated by Kenosha Human Development Services is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 262-657-7188.

