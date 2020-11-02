Free online community presentations set for National Family Caregivers Month

November is National Family Caregivers Month dedicated to honoring and thanking unpaid caregivers.
Family caregivers provide support and assistance to loved ones, neighbors and friends who need help with daily living activities such as dressing, cooking and shopping.
The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center has announced a series of free online community presentations geared toward family caregivers on Mondays in November.
They include:
Monday, Nov. 2, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Effective Communication Strategies, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association
Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Monday, Nov. 9, noon to 1:30 p.m.
What You Need to Know About “Those Other Dementias,” presented by Dr. Michelle Braun
Dr. Braun will share top tips to identify the most common types of non-Alzheimer's dementias - including Lewy Body, Frontotemporal Dementia, Vascular Dementia, and Mixed Dementia - and maximize care planning and quality of life.
Monday, Nov. 16, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
In the Midst of Chaos: caregiving when you can’t be there in person, presented by Attorney Elizabeth Ruthmansdorfer
Elizabeth Ruthmansdorfer, Elder Law attorney and family caregiver, will provide tips and tricks for long distance and virtual caregiving. This will include a close look at the Durable Financial Power of Attorney and the proper legal terms to make it easier for you to assist your loved ones.
Monday, Nov. 23, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Lighten Up! Focus on the Positive, presented by the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center
Having a positive view can help us to have positive thoughts, which can help us to take positive actions. Lighten up! looks at how we can practice finding positives every day and how those positives can help to reduce our levels of stress.
To learn more or to register, please contact ADRC at 262-605-6646 or visit us online at adrc.kenoshacounty.org and click on the red registration button.
