Free pop-up vaccination clinic to be held at noon Sunday in Kenosha

A free, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available to the public from noon to 1 p.m. this Sunday at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave.

The clinic is being conducted in a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health, the Kenosha County Health Equity Task Force, the Mahone Fund and Second Baptist Church.

The clinic will serve anyone ages 5 and older with first, second and booster doses of all three of the vaccine varieties. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for use in those ages 5-17; those under 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.

A $50 Visa gift card will be given to anyone who receives a dose of the vaccine, while supplies last.

No appointment is needed, and clinic clients do not need to be a member of the church.

The clinic is a continuation of the ongoing efforts of the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders seeking to provide more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination for communities of color.

“When the Equity Task Force was created, our first pop-up clinic eight months ago was at Second Baptist, and it was a complete success,” said Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center and a member of the task force.

“We knew distributing the vaccinations was going to have to be a community effort, and Second Baptist Church has been instrumental in those efforts.”

The Rev. Demetris Crum, Second Baptist pastor, said it is a blessing for the church to be part of the solution and to serve the community around it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0