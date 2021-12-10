 Skip to main content
Free pop-up vaccination clinic to be held at noon Sunday in Kenosha

A free, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available to the public from noon to 1 p.m. this Sunday at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave.

The clinic is being conducted in a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health, the Kenosha County Health Equity Task Force, the Mahone Fund and Second Baptist Church.

The clinic will serve anyone ages 5 and older with first, second and booster doses of all three of the vaccine varieties. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for use in those ages 5-17; those under 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.

A $50 Visa gift card will be given to anyone who receives a dose of the vaccine, while supplies last.

No appointment is needed, and clinic clients do not need to be a member of the church.

The clinic is a continuation of the ongoing efforts of the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders seeking to provide more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination for communities of color.

“When the Equity Task Force was created, our first pop-up clinic eight months ago was at Second Baptist, and it was a complete success,” said Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center and a member of the task force.

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Senior Scholar Gigi Gronvall discusses vaccine efficacy against the omicron variant, the use of vaccine passports in the U.K., and the need for more data on the omicron variant. The Bloomberg School of Public Health is supported by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

“We knew distributing the vaccinations was going to have to be a community effort, and Second Baptist Church has been instrumental in those efforts.”

The Rev. Demetris Crum, Second Baptist pastor, said it is a blessing for the church to be part of the solution and to serve the community around it.

