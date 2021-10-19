Free program on Mary D. Bradford scheduled for Wednesday

BRISTOL — The public is invited to join Home and Community Education of Kenosha County for a free program Wednesday, Oct. 20, covering the "herstory" of Mary D. Bradford.

Mary Norris — a local freelance storyteller and independent libraries professional — is scheduled to "tell tales that will energize and educate those present."

Bradford became the first woman in Wisconsin to serve as superintendent of a major city school system. She served as superintendent of schools in Kenosha from 1910 to 1921. She is credited with starting the first kindergarten program in the city.

Norris' presentation is set to focus on Bradford's "life stories, challenges encountered and contributions made."

Among other things, audience members will learn how a pioneer girl from Kenosha County became nationally famous, was written up in the New York Times and how her memoirs became a 1932 best seller.

The program is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. in Bristol (at the corner of highways 45 and 50).