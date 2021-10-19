Free program on Mary D. Bradford

The public is invited to join Home and Community Education of Kenosha County for a free program covering the "herstory" of Mary D. Bradford.

Mary Norris — a local freelance storyteller and independent libraries professional — will "tell tales that will energize and educate those present."

Her presentation will focus on Bradford's "life stories, challenges encountered and contributions made."

Among other things, audience members will learn how a pioneer girl from Kenosha County became nationally famous, was written up in the New York Times and how her memoirs became a 1932 best seller.

The program starts at 1 p.m. today (Oct. 20) at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. in Bristol (at the corner of highways 45 and 50).

After this presentation, the group is invited to visit the nearby Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society Building, where Home and Community Education Board Member Margaret McCabe, along with her husband, John, and the president of the Historical Society, will "Bring the Past to the Present."

Home and Community Education of Kenosha County is a service and educational organization that will soon celebrate its 70th year. New members are always welcome.

Note: Masks are required in government buildings.

