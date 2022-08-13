 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Free program on Women in Professional Baseball set Monday

  • Comments

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning, an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers a free lecture on Monday, Aug. 15, titled  “Her League: Women in Professional Baseball” by Kate Bennett.

The presentation will explore the history and legacy of women in professional baseball, including Pleasant Prairie local Joyce (Hill) Westerman, and  women of the Negro American League including Toni Stone, Connie Morgan and Mamie "Peanut" Johnson.

Bennett is the curator for the Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th St. She received her B.A. in History with a minor in Museum Studies from Beloit College. She has worked with the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society since April, 2018 and helped open the Pleasant Prairie History Museum at the historic Dublin School in 2020. The museum is open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays noon to 3 p.m..

People are also reading…

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert