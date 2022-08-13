Free program on Women in Professional Baseball set Monday

The presentation will explore the history and legacy of women in professional baseball, including Pleasant Prairie local Joyce (Hill) Westerman, and women of the Negro American League including Toni Stone, Connie Morgan and Mamie "Peanut" Johnson.

Bennett is the curator for the Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th St. She received her B.A. in History with a minor in Museum Studies from Beloit College. She has worked with the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society since April, 2018 and helped open the Pleasant Prairie History Museum at the historic Dublin School in 2020. The museum is open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays noon to 3 p.m..