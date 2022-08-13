Free program on Women in Professional Baseball set Monday

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning, an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers a free lecture on Monday, Aug. 15, titled “Her League: Women in Professional Baseball” by Kate Bennett.
The presentation will explore the history and legacy of women in professional baseball, including Pleasant Prairie local Joyce (Hill) Westerman, and women of the Negro American League including Toni Stone, Connie Morgan and Mamie "Peanut" Johnson.
Bennett is the curator for the Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th St. She received her B.A. in History with a minor in Museum Studies from Beloit College. She has worked with the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society since April, 2018 and helped open the Pleasant Prairie History Museum at the historic Dublin School in 2020. The museum is open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays noon to 3 p.m..
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to
www.uwp.edu/aLL.
IN PHOTOS: Local photos of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League
Racine Belles
Racine Belles of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League pose for a photo. From left, Betty Trezza, LaVonne Paire, Margaret Danhauser, Sophie Kurys and Madeline English.
Kenosha Comets vs. Racine Belles poster
A poster promotes a game between the Kenosha Comets and Racine Belles of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
Annastasia Batikis
A baseball card of Annastasia Batikis issued in 1995 by Larry Fritsch Cards, which was the official baseball card of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association.
Racine Belles
Sophie Kurys during her playing days with the Racine Belles of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
Racine Belles Team Photo
Racine Belles of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Photo courtesy of the Racine Heritage Museum.
Racine Belles yearbook
Racine Belles of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Photos courtesy of the Racine Heritage Museum.
Racine Belles historical photo
Racine Belles of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League> Photo courtesy of the Racine Heritage Museum.
Local Belles Coach Murphy
Racine Belles of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Photo courtesy of the Racine Heritage Museum. Coach Leo Murphy
Pepper Paire
Pepper Paire, Racine Belles of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Photo courtesy of the Racine Heritage Museum.
KENOSHA COMETS ANNIVERSARY
Rockford Peaches’ Rebecca Tulloch pitches during the July 29 game on Simmons Island commemorating the 75th anniversary of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The Peaches played the Kenosha Comets; they were two of the original four teams in the league.
KENOSHA COMETS ANNIVERSARY
KENOSHA COMETS ANNIVERSARY
Joyce Westerman, far right, an original All-American Girls Professional Baseball League teams member, joins the Rockford Peaches’ Jenny Hale, left, Kathy Suyko, and the Kenosha Comets’ Michelle Gnadt and Stephanie Gnadt for the Kenosha Comets women’s team 75th anniversary celebration in 2018.
KENOSHA COMETS ANNIVERSARY
Joyce Westerman, left, an original All-American Girls Professional Baseball League member, signs an autograph for the Rockford Peaches’ Jenny Hale during the Kenosha Comets’ 75th anniversary celebration in July 2018.
Sophie Kurys bobblehead
The Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has created bobbleheads honoring starters of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, including Racine Belles legend Sophie Kurys.
