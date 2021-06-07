Free summer food for rural families delivered to their door

A week’s worth of free breakfast and lunch foods is available for delivery this summer to rural Kenosha County homes with children, regardless of income, through a pilot program between The Sharing Center and Gourmet Gorilla.

One box of ingredients — such pasta, quality meats, pizza, cheese, oats, fresh fruits and vegetables, and milk — will delivered per child infant to age1 8, and adults age 19-22 if still in high school, said Sharon Pomaville, executive director of The Sharing Center.

“It’s breakfast and lunch for seven days in that box and its one box per child,” Pomaville said. “There’s no income requirements.”

Pomaville said she was approached by Sherrie Tussler, director of the Hunger Task Force, earlier this year to pilot this new federal nutrition program.

“It’s the first time the federal nutrition programs will pay for a summer meal outside of a school or congregate setting,” Pomaville said, adding it is possible as a result of changes made to the nutrition program as a result of COVID-19. “Anybody that resides or goes to school west of I-94 in Kenosha County and Racine County is eligible.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}