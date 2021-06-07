Free summer food for rural families delivered to their door

A week’s worth of free breakfast and lunch foods is available for delivery this summer to rural Kenosha County homes with children, regardless of income, through a pilot program between The Sharing Center and Gourmet Gorilla.
One box of ingredients — such pasta, quality meats, pizza, cheese, oats, fresh fruits and vegetables, and milk — will delivered per child infant to age1 8, and adults age 19-22 if still in high school, said Sharon Pomaville, executive director of The Sharing Center.
“It’s breakfast and lunch for seven days in that box and its one box per child,” Pomaville said. “There’s no income requirements.”
Pomaville said she was approached by Sherrie Tussler, director of the Hunger Task Force, earlier this year to pilot this new federal nutrition program.
“It’s the first time the federal nutrition programs will pay for a summer meal outside of a school or congregate setting,” Pomaville said, adding it is possible as a result of changes made to the nutrition program as a result of COVID-19. “Anybody that resides or goes to school west of I-94 in Kenosha County and Racine County is eligible.”
Pomaville said it is a great program for parents and caregivers who find it difficult to bring children to the school twice a day for meals during the summer.
Families can opt in and out every week if they have enough or will be away.
The “Gorilla Box” contains fully cooked, unprepared proteins, grain, fresh fruits, vegetables and milk, as well as suggested recipes for the food provided.
Wheatland Center School administrator Marty McGinley said more than 100 families from the rural preK-8 school are participating so far. School food service personnel Emily Lynd and Wendy Paneitz helped kick off the program.
“It was coordinated with the National School Lunch Program and has allowed us to continue feeding Wheatland families through the summer months, providing food security during this difficult time,” McGinley said. “It was the perfect opportunity for us as our long standing food service employees are both retiring at the end of the year.”
Pomaville said families can also sign up on their own at http://bit.ly/g2g_signup or by calling 877-219-3663.
Deliveries will occur on the same day each week. A text notification system is available and drivers will be leave the boxes at a front door, front gate, or apartment entrance.