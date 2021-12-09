Free ticket offer for Kenosha Symphony's holiday concert

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra celebrates the holiday season with a special concert Saturday afternoon at Reuther Central High School.

The program features seasonal favorites including “A Christmas Festival” and “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, music from “The Nutcracker Suite” by Peter Tchaikovsky, the music of Chip Davis (popularly known as Mannheim Steamroller) and music from the animated film “Frozen.”

A special feature at each Christmas concert is the symphony’s sing-along, with audience members encouraged to join in with the musicians on stage.

This year’s holiday concert also features violin soloist Jesse Gomez, a native Kenoshan and University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate. He is the music teacher at All Saints catholic School.

And now there’s an extra gift for area families.

“An anonymous donor has underwritten student family tickets to this Saturday’s symphony Christmas concert,” said Julia Nowicki, a Kenosha Symphony board member.

Sign up for the free family tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-with-the-kso-tickets-211986857397?discount=KenoshaNews

“The link will direct interested families to a Free Register,” Nowicki said.

“The anonymous donor,” she said, “was motivated to make this donation to the KSO because of the desire to see young people have access to music in Kenosha. I think it is so timely to have this gift during the holiday season. It is a concert that younger people can especially enjoy.

“Besides this concert being sponsored by Snap-on, Santa Claus will be present, and Haribo donated candy bags, which will be given to the children at the end of the concert.”

The KAC families and staff are also included in this invitation so they too can enjoy this great holiday event.

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert is 3 p.m. Saturday in the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha. All musicians and audience members are required to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry into the concert. Alternatively, a negative COVID test done within 72 hours before the concert is also acceptable.

Note: Audience members must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

