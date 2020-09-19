Free Twilight Jazz concert at Kemper Center Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grab a blanket, pull up a chair, and join in some outstanding music at the Anderson Arts Center as Twilight Jazz hosts its final free, summer concert on the shores of Lake Michigan on Tuesday.

The concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the center, 6603 Third Ave., and will feature the group “Jazz Spectrum.”

The concert marks the vocal quartet’s second appearance at Twilight Jazz. Jazz Spectrum is based in Mundelein, Ill., and has been performing in Illinois, Wisconsin and the UP since 1995. The quartet is backed by a swinging six piece instrumental ensemble of piano, bass, drums and three horns.

Their book consists of lyrics put to classic big band tunes made famous by Basie, Ellington and Goodman. Their style is reminiscent of The Manhattan Transfer, The Four Freshmen and Lambert, Hendricks and Ross. Ballads with rich harmonies, Doo Wop, and “good-time” 50’s Rock an’ Roll, round out a varied performance.

Their highly acclaimed arrangements and original vocalese lyrics are written by leader, Bob Zaun.

Learn more at https://www.jazzspectrum.com/.

Located on the south end of the Anderson Arts Center, all performances are free and open to the public. The grounds open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7 p.m.