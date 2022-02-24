Free vaccine clinics set for Friday, Saturday at two local businesses

Two Kenosha businesses will host COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics this week, with $25 Visa gift card incentives offered to all who get vaccinated.

The first clinic will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Bellissima’s Boutique, 5821 Sixth Ave.

The second will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ken’s Smooth Cuts, 5003 30th Ave.

First and second vaccine doses will be available for anyone ages 5 and older. Boosters will be offered to those 12 and older. Those under 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.

Clinic clients may choose from the three vaccine varieties: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, although Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for distribution to those under 18.

A Visa gift card will be given to everyone who receives a dose, while supplies last.

These businesses are hosting the clinics in partnership with Kenosha County Public Health and the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders working to promote equitable access to vaccination in Kenosha County’s communities of color.

“Bellissima’s Boutique is a small family business that prides itself as a strong advocate for our community as a whole,” owner Krista Maurer said. “We believe in standing for equity and access to resources. We are honored to provide an opportunity to serve the community by partnering with Kenosha County for this vaccine clinic.”

Ken’s Smooth Cuts owner Ken Smith is a repeat clinic host.

“We’ve had a great partnership with Kenosha County Public Health over the past year in offering the COVID-19 vaccine at my shop,” Smith said. “We’re looking forward to Saturday’s clinic, when our doors will be open to anyone in the community who needs a dose of this life-saving vaccine.”

No appointments are needed at either clinic.

At both sites, health professionals will be present to answer questions about the vaccines. All vaccines are free, and no I.D. or health insurance is required.

Those who have already received a first or second dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccination card if possible, although this is not required.

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to vaccine and testing providers in the community, is available at kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0