Free yoga classes continue in Kenosha County parks starting this weekend

The Kenosha County Parks Department is hosting a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The June schedule features:
Saturday, June 5: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 8697 County Highway KD in Twin Lakes
Sunday, June 6: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
Saturday, June 12: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
Sunday, June 13: Brighton Dale Park, 830 248th Ave. in Brighton
Saturday, June 19: Fox River Park Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St. in Salem Lakes
Sunday, June 20: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
Saturday, June 26: Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50