Free yoga sessions in Kenosha County parks start Saturday
alert top story

Free yoga sessions in Kenosha County parks start Saturday

Yoga in the Park is one of the many popular recurring attractions at Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park

Participants take part in a yoga class in Petrifying Springs Park in this 2017 photo. The county's Traveling Yoga in the Park series kicks off another season starting May 1. 

 Kenosha News File Photo

Kenosha County Parks will offer a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends this season.

Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, during the months of May through September at various Kenosha County Parks.

Anyone, anywhere can do yoga - no equipment required - that’s why it’s so incredible. With that said, having certain key pieces of equipment can help enhance your yoga experience with added comfort and versatility.

This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis, a retired Army Medic and Master Fitness Trainer who holds a national certification through the Yoga Alliance and teaches at several local studios.

“We’re excited offer the series again this year, to get people out to our parks and to provide a safe, socially distanced activity,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

Note: Individual sessions will be capped at 30 participants to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.

The schedule of sessions for the month of May includes:

  • Saturday, May 1: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park (near the lake), 2530 352nd Ave.
  • Sunday, May 2: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
  • Saturday, May 8: Old Settlers Park (near the lake), 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
  • Sunday, May 9: Brighton Dale Park, Area No. 1, 830 248th Ave.
  • Saturday, May 15: Fox River Park, Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St.
  • Sunday, May 16: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
  • Saturday, May 22: Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50
  • Sunday, May 23: Silver Lake Park Beach, 27000 85th St.
  • Saturday, May 29: Bristol Woods Park (at the Pringle Nature Center), 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol
  • Sunday, May 30: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers

For questions related to the summer series, contact Kenosha County Parks at 262-8571869 or visit www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.

