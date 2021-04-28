Free yoga sessions in Kenosha County parks start Saturday

Kenosha County Parks will offer a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends this season.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, during the months of May through September at various Kenosha County Parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis, a retired Army Medic and Master Fitness Trainer who holds a national certification through the Yoga Alliance and teaches at several local studios.
“We’re excited offer the series again this year, to get people out to our parks and to provide a safe, socially distanced activity,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.
Note: Individual sessions will be capped at 30 participants to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The schedule of sessions for the month of May includes:
- Saturday, May 1: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park (near the lake), 2530 352nd Ave.
- Sunday, May 2: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
- Saturday, May 8: Old Settlers Park (near the lake), 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
- Sunday, May 9: Brighton Dale Park, Area No. 1, 830 248th Ave.
- Saturday, May 15: Fox River Park, Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St.
- Sunday, May 16: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
- Saturday, May 22: Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50
- Sunday, May 23: Silver Lake Park Beach, 27000 85th St.
- Saturday, May 29: Bristol Woods Park (at the Pringle Nature Center), 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol
- Sunday, May 30: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
For questions related to the summer series, contact Kenosha County Parks at 262-8571869 or visit www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.