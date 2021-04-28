Free yoga sessions in Kenosha County parks start Saturday

Kenosha County Parks will offer a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends this season.

Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, during the months of May through September at various Kenosha County Parks.

This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis, a retired Army Medic and Master Fitness Trainer who holds a national certification through the Yoga Alliance and teaches at several local studios.

“We’re excited offer the series again this year, to get people out to our parks and to provide a safe, socially distanced activity,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

Note: Individual sessions will be capped at 30 participants to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.

The schedule of sessions for the month of May includes: