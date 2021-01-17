Freezin' for a reason: Group to sleep outdoors for up to 3 days to help local food pantry

“It’s a good cause,” Ruffalo said. “I’m going to be out there as long as I can. This church does a lot of good in the community. I just thought it was a good idea and I wanted to help out.”

Joe Cardinali, a member of the Garden of Eatin’ Board of Directors and Katy Wallner of Creatives for Kenosha also reached out to Berg, offering to participate.

While Berg had initially planned to sleep on the roof of the church, it was decided the group would sleep on the lawn in tents in front of the church.

Collecting donations

Those wishing to make a donation will be routed to enter the church parking lot from 60th Street, follow along the building in their vehicle, and be greeted by volunteers who will remove items so drivers won’t have to even get out. A bucket for cash donations and checks made out to Grace Lutheran Church will be provided. The collection will be halted from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. so the Welcome Center can distribute food through its weekly pantry.

Barker said the donations will stock the food pantry, open to the public from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Most of the people who visit the pantry are walk-ins, but a drive-through pick-up option is also offered.