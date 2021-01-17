Freezin' for a reason: Group to sleep outdoors for up to 3 days to help local food pantry

County Supervisor Andy Berg, Kenosha Ald. Dominic Ruffalo and others, will be freezin’ for a reason outside Grace Lutheran Church Tuesday.
The group will sleep outdoors for up to three days in an effort to fill the church library with food for the Grace Welcome Center pantry.
“Starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., (we) will be outside, day and night, rain or snow, cold or. . . cold, until we fill the library of Grace Welcome Center,” Berg said. “If we fill it in a day, we may alter the goal to see how many times can we fill it (during the three-day period).”
The group also hopes to help meet a financial goal of collecting $4,500 to replace the flat roof on Grace Lutheran Church.
The weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 35 degrees. Some sun with snow flurries is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Developing the idea
Berg said the event emerged after previous plans for a week-long vacation out of state were abandoned and he found himself looking for a way to spend his time locally. A food drive was a natural extension of Berg’s service to the community through the Garden of Eatin’-Kenosha, a non-profit he founded that now has four community garden locations.
He shared the idea of Pastor Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., which operates the Grace Welcome Center in the Uptown area. It’s pantry fills a need in an area of the city that is considered a food desert.
“We were so excited to hear county Supervisor Andy Berg wanted to spearhead this project,” Barker said. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Barker said the Welcome Center pantry is also grateful for the produce donated by the Garden of Eatin’.
“It is a huge gift to our community,” Barker said. “It is such a blessing to be able to provide it because we don’t really have much fresh produce in our neighborhood. The produce table at our pantry empties very quickly.”
Barker said the pantry has been able to help four times as many people — an increased need seen during the COVID-19 pandemic — in part due to the donated produce.
“The only way we were able to continue to serve our city has been through the incredible generosity of so many,” Barker said.
Others joining in
Word of Berg’s idea spread quickly.
“I received a call that I hadn’t expected,” Berg said, adding it was from Ruffalo. “He liked the idea of sleeping outside and asked if he could join me. He expressed that it is an opportunity to work together.”
Ruffalo, 70, said he saw it as a way for people to get behind a common goal, regardless of their political leanings, to support the community.
“It’s a good cause,” Ruffalo said. “I’m going to be out there as long as I can. This church does a lot of good in the community. I just thought it was a good idea and I wanted to help out.”
Joe Cardinali, a member of the Garden of Eatin’ Board of Directors and Katy Wallner of Creatives for Kenosha also reached out to Berg, offering to participate.
While Berg had initially planned to sleep on the roof of the church, it was decided the group would sleep on the lawn in tents in front of the church.
Collecting donations
Those wishing to make a donation will be routed to enter the church parking lot from 60th Street, follow along the building in their vehicle, and be greeted by volunteers who will remove items so drivers won’t have to even get out. A bucket for cash donations and checks made out to Grace Lutheran Church will be provided. The collection will be halted from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. so the Welcome Center can distribute food through its weekly pantry.
Barker said the donations will stock the food pantry, open to the public from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Most of the people who visit the pantry are walk-ins, but a drive-through pick-up option is also offered.
In addition to the pantry, the Welcome Center is providing “breakfast to go” from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. every Thursday and Friday. COVID-19 protocols are in place as part of both the pantry and breakfast distributions.
