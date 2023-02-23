Thousands were still without power into late Thursday after freezing rain through caused outages across Kenosha County and throughout southeast Wisconsin.

Outages were still reported in late afternoon in Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha, Salem Lakes, Paddock Lake, near the Village of Twin Lakes, and around Burlington. Customers still out of service stood at 27,689 at 3 p.m.

Gov. Tony Evers declared an energy emergency Wednesday evening, authorizing out-of-state utility crews more flexibility to respond to the outages.

We Energies crews worked to restore power since the start of a winter storm Wednesday according to spokesperson Amy Jahns. All available crews in Southeastern Wisconsin were in the Racine and Kenosha area, with mutual aid calls drawing in crews from Kentucky.

Work was slower than usual, according to Jahn, due to icy hazardous conditions, with some crews reporting trees coming down around them as they worked.

“They are out there; they are responding. We’ve been working since the storm started and we won’t stop until power is restored,” Jahn said.

Jahn said that since the height of the icy storm Wednesday, they’d restored power to about 40,000 customers in the area, but ice-coated trees and equipment continued to cause additional outages.

Wednesday evening, Evers signed the executive order declaring an energy emergency. The order will provide waivers from federal and state requirements to give additional flexibility to in-state utility workers and allows out-of-state utility workers to come to Wisconsin to help restore power.

Evers said that restoring power was critically important to the safety and well-being of residents during and after a winter storm.

“As we continue to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities, the health, welfare and safety of our neighbors remains our top priority,” Evers said. “This executive order will allow for a more swift and efficient restoration of any electric power outages throughout the state.”

The executive order waives hours of service, certain driver qualifications, international fuel tax agreements and international registration plan requirements for utility workers.

Jahn warned anyone who sees a downed power line to stay at least 25 feet away, and call emergency services and We Energies. Anyone experiencing an outage should contact We, whether through their app, online or by calling 800-662-4797.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported over a hundred weather-related calls for services between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday. They included one crash with injuries, eight property-damage crashes, four calls to assist motoris, 56 fire calls and 59 road hazards calls.

In Pleasant Prairie, issues were mostly limited to intersection lights without power, according to Pleasant Prairie Police Department Sgt. Chad Brown. Calls started coming in around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Cooper Road at 88th Street, Cooper Road at 80th Street, and 88th Avenue at 75th Street all had lights out.

Wednesday evening in Kenosha an outage darkened a 20-block swath from French Drive, or 51st Avenue, to westbound Green Bay Road, which also affected traffic lights, according to Lt. Matthew Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department.

Schools, meetings and religious services were canceled and closed Wednesday following the ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service, which commenced at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and expired on Thursday.

