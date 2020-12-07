Freiheit: COVID-19 quarantine shortened in Kenosha County

The new Kenosha County guidelines take effect Tuesday. People who have already been placed into isolation or quarantine prior to Dec. 8 will remain on their original schedules.

These protocols do not apply to people who have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days, as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms within 90 days of their first bout of the virus may need to be tested if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms; they are advised to follow the recommendation of their physician.

“I know that these guidelines can be confusing, and that they can cause great hardships for individuals and families,” Freiheit said. “But these are best practices that are rooted in science, and we’re asking the community to follow them — for their own health and safety, and so we can eradicate this virus as quickly as possible.”

The new protocols were released as the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County reached 10,098 Monday. This is an increase of 31 cases over the number reported Sunday. The number of people with COVID-19 who have died in Kenosha County is at 159.