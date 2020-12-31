 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freiheit CV
View Comments

Freiheit CV

{{featured_button_text}}

The following are a few of the highlights from the career and experience of Jen Freiheit, 47, director/health officer for the Kenosha County Division of Health:

Professional

• 18 years experience in Wisconsin state and local public health

• Owner and independent consultant at Bay View Advanced Management, LLC

• Adjunct assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and previously as an adjunct instructor at the University of Illinois-Chicago

  • Course Director of new Leadership for the Public’s Health course for Masters of Public Health students and soon to be Doctor of Public Health students
  • Community Health Assessment
  • Community Health Program Planning

Education

• Bachelor’s degree in Health Education from Illinois State University

• Master’s degree in Wellness Management and Gerontology from Ball State University

• Doctorate in Administrative Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

  • Dissertation: Understanding Public Health Professional Socialization and Professional Identity Formation

Memberships

• Core Competencies for Public Health Professionals Workgroup (Council on Linkages) Public Health Foundation

• National Association of County and City Health Officials Project Public Health Ready Regional Model Workgroup

• Wisconsin Public Health Association, Member

Personally, she enjoys gardening and spending quality outdoor time with her husband and sons.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert