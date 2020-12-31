Freiheit CV

The following are a few of the highlights from the career and experience of Jen Freiheit, 47, director/health officer for the Kenosha County Division of Health:
Professional
• 18 years experience in Wisconsin state and local public health
• Owner and independent consultant at Bay View Advanced Management, LLC
• Adjunct assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and previously as an adjunct instructor at the University of Illinois-Chicago
- Course Director of new Leadership for the Public’s Health course for Masters of Public Health students and soon to be Doctor of Public Health students
- Community Health Assessment
- Community Health Program Planning
Education
• Bachelor’s degree in Health Education from Illinois State University
• Master’s degree in Wellness Management and Gerontology from Ball State University
• Doctorate in Administrative Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- Dissertation: Understanding Public Health Professional Socialization and Professional Identity Formation
Memberships
• Core Competencies for Public Health Professionals Workgroup (Council on Linkages) Public Health Foundation
• National Association of County and City Health Officials Project Public Health Ready Regional Model Workgroup
• Wisconsin Public Health Association, Member
Personally, she enjoys gardening and spending quality outdoor time with her husband and sons.