Freiheit hopeful number of COVID-19 vaccinated will increase with FDA approval

Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said she is hopeful the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval Monday of Comirnaty, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, will encourage more people to talk to a health professional and ultimately get vaccinated.
“Hopefully this does instill more confidence in the community that this is a very safe vaccine,” Freiheit said Monday. “I think people are still guided by misinformation and there is still a lot of hesitancy out there. Hopefully, if anything, they will reach out to their providers to talk to someone and their questions answered.”
As a result of the FDA approval, the Pfizer vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Awaiting guidance from CDC
Freiheit said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, through its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will now review the FDA approval and provide guidance to state departments of health.
“We want to make sure we are in line with what that guidance is,” Freiheit said, adding local health departments are also awaiting guidance on providing booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Freiheit said consent forms will also be used by vaccine providers.
“It’s so we can have that conversation between the vaccinator and the person, to make sure we are doing things safely and effectively for everyone,” Freiheit said, adding questions on the consent forms seek information about whether the patient is immunocompromised or has allergies, for example. “There are still questions we’re going to want to ask.”
Cases climbing
Freiheit said she hopes it will translate into more people getting vaccinated because “we’re not out of this yet.”
“I’m very worried about when school’s open, especially with all of our school districts being mask optional as of right now,” Freiheit said. “I’m extremely worried about the delta variant and it spreading even more.”
The delta variant has reportedly been affecting children more than the initial strain did.
The number of confirmed cases in Kenosha County increased by 194 (from 16,543 to 16,737) during the one week period Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, and by 75 (from 16,737 to 16,812) between Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
By the end of last week, 81,994 Kenosha County residents (48.23 percent) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 75,580 (45.05 percent) are fully vaccinated.