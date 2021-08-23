Freiheit hopeful number of COVID-19 vaccinated will increase with FDA approval

Freiheit said consent forms will also be used by vaccine providers.

“It’s so we can have that conversation between the vaccinator and the person, to make sure we are doing things safely and effectively for everyone,” Freiheit said, adding questions on the consent forms seek information about whether the patient is immunocompromised or has allergies, for example. “There are still questions we’re going to want to ask.”

Cases climbing

Freiheit said she hopes it will translate into more people getting vaccinated because “we’re not out of this yet.”

“I’m very worried about when school’s open, especially with all of our school districts being mask optional as of right now,” Freiheit said. “I’m extremely worried about the delta variant and it spreading even more.”

The delta variant has reportedly been affecting children more than the initial strain did.

The number of confirmed cases in Kenosha County increased by 194 (from 16,543 to 16,737) during the one week period Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, and by 75 (from 16,737 to 16,812) between Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.