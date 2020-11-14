Freiheit: Lifting of 'Stay-at-Home' order caused ripple effect

When the COVID-19 pandemic still was in its early stages, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit was confident in a plan for a slow reopening of the economy.
But that trickle back to some sort of normalcy turned into a flood when the Wisconsin Supreme Court reversed Gov. Tony Evers' Stay-at-Home orders in May.
And from there, the battle to turn things around has been increasingly difficult.
Frieheit on Thursday responded to a number of questions about the current state of the pandemic and the rate that cases continue to grow, not only here and in the state, but across the nation.
"We had the 'Kenosha Kickstart' planned, which was going to be a slow, progressive, all of us working together, opening," she said. "That decision slammed everybody into fast forward and into just everybody reopening the economy, let the floodgates open.
"While there was a lot of collaboration and cooperation, it gave everybody free reign to just do what they wanted to do. That's not the best way to control the pandemic."
While she's been impressed with how Kenosha County generally has responded to the pandemic, Freiheit also said she's seen a shift in how some residents now are viewing the crisis.
"In Kenosha County, everybody has been amazingly collaborative and working together so well," she said. "But with COVID fatigue and the public sentiment, the culture of the pandemic is changing, and people just (don't seem to) care. You see less people with masks on.
Support Local Journalism
"It just goes together, that, if we have less compliance from the community, then clearly, we're going to have more spread."
Different strategy
Care for patients at Froedtert Kenosha and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie has been divided between the two facilities, which has helped lessen the strain, Froedtert South CEO and President Ric Schmidt said.
All COVID-19 patients are being treated at the downtown hospital, which frees up the Pleasant Prairie location to be utilized for everything else, he said. "When you think of other hospitals, where there's just one hospital in a town or an area, they have to co-mingle the COVID patients with the non-COVID patients, and that creates a lot of issues in having to shut down services. We haven't had to do that."
Schmidt said Froedtert Kenosha currently is averaging between 25 and 30 COVID patients the last two weeks, which has been steadily climbing. The hospital is equipped to care for 100 COVID patients at a time.
"Almost all of the patients are in and out in three to six days," he said. "So there's a high turnover. The therapeutics that we use are successful in getting the patients to be able to be discharged and go home much sooner than it was at the beginning."
Making a plea
At Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, which as of Thursday afternoon had 23 COVID patients, the tale is similar with other medical facilities.
The strain of the pandemic continues, and according to a statement issued by the facility, the public needs to buckle down.
"We are managing, but are facing staffing and capacity challenges, and unfortunately, there are no signs of a slowdown," the statement read. "That is why we are imploring people in our communities to help stem the spread. We know what works: wear a mask, keep your distance, avoid gatherings and wash your hands."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.