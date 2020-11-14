Freiheit: Lifting of 'Stay-at-Home' order caused ripple effect

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It just goes together, that, if we have less compliance from the community, then clearly, we're going to have more spread."

Different strategy

Care for patients at Froedtert Kenosha and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie has been divided between the two facilities, which has helped lessen the strain, Froedtert South CEO and President Ric Schmidt said.

All COVID-19 patients are being treated at the downtown hospital, which frees up the Pleasant Prairie location to be utilized for everything else, he said. "When you think of other hospitals, where there's just one hospital in a town or an area, they have to co-mingle the COVID patients with the non-COVID patients, and that creates a lot of issues in having to shut down services. We haven't had to do that."

Schmidt said Froedtert Kenosha currently is averaging between 25 and 30 COVID patients the last two weeks, which has been steadily climbing. The hospital is equipped to care for 100 COVID patients at a time.

"Almost all of the patients are in and out in three to six days," he said. "So there's a high turnover. The therapeutics that we use are successful in getting the patients to be able to be discharged and go home much sooner than it was at the beginning."

Making a plea