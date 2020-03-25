Freiheit update: Confirmed positive COVID-19 cases up to 16

The number of positive COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kenosha County Wednesday to at least 16 by noon.

The Kenosha County Division of Health reported two additional cases over the 14 positive test results reported Tuesday night.

Public health nurses have identified 114 people who may have been in contact with the previously confirmed 14 positives. Those contacts are asked to take their temperature twice a day and call the public health nurse back if they have any signs or symptoms.

Ric Schmidt, of Froedert South, said two people have been hospitalized for treatment related to COVID-19. One has been released and the other is expected to be released soon.

Round-the-clock effort

“As you can imagine, this is a very long process,” Freiheit said. “It takes anywhere from four to seven days to completely get through a contact list.”

Freiheit said the staff has been working around the clock for the last several weeks. It takes two nurses to begin the initial investigation when a positive test is received and a team of 16 nurses to follow up with those who were in contact with those individuals.