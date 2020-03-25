Freiheit update: 14 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County rose to at least 14 by Tuesday night, Jen Freiheit, director the Kenosha County Division of Health, told the County Board during a teleconference.

There have been 130 negative tests, and there are another 278 persons under investigation, for whom results are not back, Freiheit said.

Public health nurses have identified 114 people who may have been in contact with those 14 positives. Those contacts are asked to take their temperature twice a day and call the public health nurse back if they have any signs or symptoms.

Ric Schmidt, of Froedert South, said two people have been hospitalized for treatment related to COVID-19. One has been released and the other is expected to be released soon.

Round-the-clock effort

“As you can imagine, this is a very long process,” Freiheit said. “It takes anywhere from four to seven days to completely get through a contact list.”

Freiheit said the staff has been working around the clock for the last several weeks. It takes two nurses to begin the initial investigation when a positive test is received and a team of 16 nurses to follow up with those who were in contact with those individuals.