Freiheit: "What will it take?"

If the recent increase in Kenosha County COVID-19 cases, deaths and number of people hospitalized and needing ventilation is not enough to get the public to do what they can to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said she is not sure what will.
“What will it take?” Freiheit questioned Friday. “We all want this pandemic to end and we can end it sooner. I have been preparing for this pandemic since 9-11, but nothing could prepare for how political and ugly this would get.”
Freiheit said as of Friday there were 14 vacant or interim county health officer positions in the state of Wisconsin, which means 20 percent of the state’s 72 counties are without a full-time public health leader during the worst pandemic in a century.
“It’s been grueling,” Freiheit said. “It’s exhausting and it has taken a toll on the public health community.”
Freiheit, who worked to create pandemic plans statewide before coming to Kenosha, said the figures being reported are not “just numbers,” they are “tragic.”
The number of cumulative COVID-19 positive cases in Kenosha County increased 217, or 2.7%, from 8,088 Thursday to 8,305 Friday. That is an increase of 256, or 3.2%, over 8,049 cases on Friday, Nov. 13, and 1,405, or 20.4%, over 6,900 cases on Nov. 1.
The number of cumulative deaths in Kenosha County as of Friday was 120.
“We are averaging 1.5 deaths per day in Kenosha County right now,” Freiheit said. “It is tragic and we don’t see a slowdown coming because we need community compliance.”
While the running total of deaths being posted on the state Division of Health dashboard showed an increase of nine deaths from Thursday to Friday in Kenosha County, there is a lag in the reporting system. It does not represent the actual number of people who died in a 24-hour period.
Freiheit said there were 12 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County during the last week. Of those 12, six were males and six were females, ranging in age from 60 to 98. On Friday, the Kenosha County fatality percentage was 1.4%, compared to the statewide percentage of 0.9%.
“Our hospitalizations are still high and the number people on ventilators is up today (Friday),” Freiheit said. “We are not nearing capacity, but we are keeping a close eye on it.”
As of Friday there were 59 people hospitalized in Kenosha County, 12 of whom were on ventilators. For the past couple of weeks, the number of people hospitalized has ranged between 50 and 62.
Freiheit said she knows “it is a terrible thing to ask not to go to extended family gatherings” on Thanksgiving. But, she said, it is a sacrifice that will save lives.
“It will help,” Freiheit said. “It will lessen the harm that is happening from this virus.”
