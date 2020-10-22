Friday is last day for Holiday House Winter Wrap Giveaway

Friday is the final day for the 2020 Holiday House Winter Wrap giveaway.

The annual fall clothing, toy and food distribution is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

Those wishing to participate must register on site. Proof of Kenosha County residency, as well as Social Security cards and birthdates are required for all household members of those participating.

To ensure the health and safety of participants, only two families will be allowed into the area at one time for appointments spaced every 15 minutes. Masks and socially distancing will be required while inside the building.

The event is coordinated by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. Major funding for Holiday House comes from Kenosha Christmas Charities, Inc. (Goodfellows).

In light of pandemic restrictions the annual giveaway which is usually two days was extended to two weeks this year beginning Oct. 12.

A Christmas Food & Toy event is scheduled for Dec. 7-11 and Dec. 14-18.

