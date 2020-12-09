 Skip to main content
Friday National Guard COVID-19 testing moving to Trevor
alert top story

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

TREVOR — The COVID-19 weekly testing site in western Kenosha County will move Friday to a fire station in Trevor.

The Wisconsin National Guard will provide free, public testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 11252 254th Ct., in Trevor. The same hours will be available at that location the following Friday, Dec. 18. Further dates may be announced in the future, depending upon National Guard availability.

No appointment is needed, although advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The fire station site in Trevor takes the place of the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, where testing had been held each Friday since October. Another National Guard site, open each Monday since October at the Kenosha County Job Center, has now concluded its run and will no longer operate.

Other testing sites

Testing remains available five days a week at the former Kenosha Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha. This service is provided by local, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and by the Kenosha Fire Department on Wednesdays and Fridays. Testing hours at this site are:

• Tuesdays, 2 to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 29).

• Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 30).

• Thursdays, 2 to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 17).

• Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 18).

• Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (through Dec. 26).

Advance registration for this site is also available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov, and appointments are strongly encouraged at https://10to8.com/book/modernapothecary.

Quarantine after testing

All of these testing opportunities are available to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No symptoms of COVID-19 are required.

Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline at 866-419-6988. Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County, although most or all sites require an appointment. A frequently updated list of sites is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

