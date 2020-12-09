Friday National Guard COVID-19 testing moving to Trevor

TREVOR — The COVID-19 weekly testing site in western Kenosha County will move Friday to a fire station in Trevor.

The Wisconsin National Guard will provide free, public testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 11252 254th Ct., in Trevor. The same hours will be available at that location the following Friday, Dec. 18. Further dates may be announced in the future, depending upon National Guard availability.

No appointment is needed, although advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The fire station site in Trevor takes the place of the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, where testing had been held each Friday since October. Another National Guard site, open each Monday since October at the Kenosha County Job Center, has now concluded its run and will no longer operate.

Other testing sites

Testing remains available five days a week at the former Kenosha Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha. This service is provided by local, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and by the Kenosha Fire Department on Wednesdays and Fridays. Testing hours at this site are:

• Tuesdays, 2 to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 29).