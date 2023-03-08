A close friend and colleague of the missing Kenosha man who investigators believe was killed inside of his north-side apartment in spring 2020 testified in the trial of the Mequon man accused of killing him and then hiding the body.

Michael Campbell, 42, a longtime friend of the late Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., testified Tuesday evening and Wednesday in the high-profile homicide jury trial of Zachariah Anderson, 42, in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Anderson is accused of killing Gutierrez 40, inside his first-floor Wood Creek apartment with blunt force trauma on May 17, 2020, and then hiding or disposing of the body. Gutierrez’s body has never been located.

In court this week, Campbell said he often referred to Gutierrez as “Junior” and that he had known him ever since they attended Bradford High School together.

“We hung out all the time,” Campbell said, adding the two also worked together on painting, flooring and general contract jobs in 2020 before Gutierrez disappeared.

“He had his own business. I had mine. We just kind of worked together. He was better at finding jobs so it’s kind of why I teamed up with him, because he was really good at that,” Campbell said.

On May 19, 2020 Campbell said he became concerned about Gutierrez after he was told by Aileen Noll, an investor that they worked for, that she had not heard from him.

“I told her that I haven’t heard from him and I could find out,” Campbell said. After the phone call ended Campbell said he drove to Gutierrez’s apartment where he saw police tape.

Campbell said he spoke with law enforcement on the scene and told them he was there looking for “Junior.”

“I told them everything that I knew,” Campbell said, adding he gave police some names of contacts they could call.

“It was very scary to me,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he spoke with Erika Saylor, his girlfriend at the time, and the two began investigating the matter. Eventually, he said Saylor found the address of Anderson, someone he was suspicious of.

Campbell said Brandon Hendrickson, a mutual friend also concerned about Gutierrez, arrived at his home later that day and the two left to question Anderson at his Mequon residence.

“We just got the information, found his address and went to (Anderson’s) house,” Campbell said. “We just left. I was concerned about my missing friend.”

Campbell said he hoped to see Anderson’s “reaction” to any conversations he might have with him about Gutierrez and wanted to “just kind of figure it out myself.”

Campbell said law enforcement had no idea of his plan to meet Anderson and used a GPS to find Anderson’s residence. Campbell also said he had no idea what Anderson looked like.

Upon arrival, Campbell and Hendrickson exited their vehicle and walked to the residence. Campbell said he found Anderson throwing things away in a dumpster.

“I said, ‘Hey, I’m here to look for Zachariah Anderson. It’s about a friend that is missing (and) I believe that you have something to do with it,’” Campbell said. “He denied that it was himself, said he was his brother or something and that he said he was going to call him or something.”

Campbell said Anderson went inside and he began talking to him and Hendrickson through a window.

“He basically said he didn’t know anything about what we were talking about, so I basically just said ‘O.K. I’m sure you’ll be talked to by other people and basically we left.’”

Campbell said he meant detectives when referring to other people.

The two then left the residence and drove away.

Charges against Anderson

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Anderson is also charged with felonies of hiding a corpse and stalking, also felonies.

Prosecutors allege he did so because he was upset Gutierrez began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother to his three children.

Gutierrez, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham, who had been unable to reach him, went to his first-floor apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street and found the patio door open with numerous blood stains on the floor and furniture.

Police focused on Anderson after Beacham reported that Anderson — her former partner — had been stalking and harassing her in the weeks after she began developing a relationship with Gutierrez.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the trial with a jury of eight women and five men, including on alternate.

Anderson is being held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Kenosha County Jail. He has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after an investigations found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s body in his van.

The trial, which has sparked headlines across the nation, is expected to continue into next week.