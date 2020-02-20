'Friends'-themed coffeehouse officially opens in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — Old and new “Friends” alike enjoyed coffee and other treats at the official grand opening Thursday of the new Cup O’ Joe Coffee House in Twin Lakes.
The new coffee house at 336 E. Man St. not only has that famous big orange couch from the "Friends" TV show, but also is stocked with all kinds of hints and items the show’s eagle-eyed fans will enjoy.
“I’m so big a fan of 'Friends,' so when I was asked to donate for the couch, I was so excited,” said Kathy Taylor of Genoa City, “I had to be the first one to sit on it.”
“When Kathy invited me, I said, 'Heck yeah,'” said her friend and boss Brooke Riley of Twin Lakes.
That couch was a must-have once the idea of opening a coffeehouse came about, said co-owner Dena Prestininzi.
Hearing about an auction of one of the 20 couches made for the show got the idea rolling. One problem: It cost $7,500.
Having moved from increasingly expensive San Diego, Prestininzi, who was in real estate, and co-owner Kim Hill, a jewelry maker, took the plunge anyway and are glad they did.
“It didn’t start out as ‘Friends,’" Prestininzi said. “I was just going to open a coffeehouse. After I put it on Facebook, it went viral. A friend in Rockford told me, 'They’re talking about your coffeehouse on the radio.' They heard about it in Minneapolis, in California. I did a GoFundMe and raised the money in two days.”
“That orange couch is our thing,” said Hill. “I do love the show.”
A 'Friends' cornucopia
Other show-inspired items include Marcel the monkey (a plush toy, not a real monkey), the Geller Cup troll trophy, Joey’s Toblerones and even a Pac Man game.
Phoebe’s framed “masterpiece” Gladys hangs on the wall, along with show photos and vintage posters from the apartments on the show. Naturally, the TV plays "Friends" re-runs.
“We had to re-watch the show to make sure we had all the little details, and we keep adding things,” said Prestininzi.
The fun, said Hill, is “every time we went looking for something, it would show up.”
The décor includes the recognizable brightly painted doors, with one leading to Phoebe’s Magic Place at Soul-Ful Moon Journey where Hill sells handmade jewelry, assorted candles and other Phoebe-inspired items.
Other amenities, like occasional music by local students, musicians and Prestininzi’s son Joey Polloreno, add to the atmosphere. They’re also collecting funds for charity through couch-sitting reservations.
But the best part?
“No one’s on their phones. People are talking; kids are playing cards,” she said.
“One of my favorite things has to be interacting with the people,” said Hill. “It’s the joy everyone is feeling, especially ourselves.”
Filling a niche
Having a good local coffee place made Patrick Liberg of Twin Lakes a fan.
“There was no local coffee place around here,” he said. “It’s a different theme, and you can support a local mom-and-pop place.”
Besides a range of beverages, plus wine and beer, the menu includes dairy-free items, along with Keto baked goods from La Crème de Keto in Twin Lakes.
Fresh-made pizzas include vegan and vegetarian sourdough crust from Cedar Teeth in Milwaukee, and there are bagels, keto muffins and Lovin’ Oven pastries.
They plan to expand their pizza line and also add soups and sandwiches soon.
Music, trivia
The owners are planning open mic and other events, with their first "Friends" trivia night set for 6 p.m. March 24.
They hope to add a game room and have talked about a decorating contest to add that missing piece — Phoebe’s dollhouse.
Patron Laura Fox of Twin Lakes said she especially valued the "Friends"-like atmosphere.
“It’s so cute in here,” she said. “It’s so warm, and everybody’s so friendly.”
