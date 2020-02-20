'Friends'-themed coffeehouse officially opens in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — Old and new “Friends” alike enjoyed coffee and other treats at the official grand opening Thursday of the new Cup O’ Joe Coffee House in Twin Lakes.

The new coffee house at 336 E. Man St. not only has that famous big orange couch from the "Friends" TV show, but also is stocked with all kinds of hints and items the show’s eagle-eyed fans will enjoy.

“I’m so big a fan of 'Friends,' so when I was asked to donate for the couch, I was so excited,” said Kathy Taylor of Genoa City, “I had to be the first one to sit on it.”

“When Kathy invited me, I said, 'Heck yeah,'” said her friend and boss Brooke Riley of Twin Lakes.

That couch was a must-have once the idea of opening a coffeehouse came about, said co-owner Dena Prestininzi.

Hearing about an auction of one of the 20 couches made for the show got the idea rolling. One problem: It cost $7,500.

Having moved from increasingly expensive San Diego, Prestininzi, who was in real estate, and co-owner Kim Hill, a jewelry maker, took the plunge anyway and are glad they did.