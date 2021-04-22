Friends and families suffer under the rising tide of gun violence in Kenosha; cases up significantly

For 22-year-old Romonda Thomas, increasing gun violence in Kenosha has had a devastating impact.

“I grew up here my whole life, so I’ve seen the shift. Kenosha used to be a very loving community. You could go anywhere, be anywhere,” Thomas said. “But Kenosha has lost its love for one another. The gun violence is just so high … the loss of life, it’s unbearable.”

Violent crime has been spiking in Kenosha, much of that driven by gun violence. The county has had eight homicides so far in 2021 — a higher total in four months than would be typical in a year. The latest was a triple homicide on Sunday, when three men were killed, three other injured, allegedly shot by 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson after a fight at Somers House tavern.

Of the eight murders, guns were used in six. Along with the homicides, the number of incidents of gunfire in the city have sharply increased. According to data from the Kenosha County Police Department, the number of shots-fired cases where police have confirmed there was gunfire by finding shell casings or damage increased more than 180 percent from 2018 to 2020.

Thomas knows the pain of gun violence first hand.

“My brother was gunned down a few months ago, on Jan. 15. It was just one day after his birthday.”