Friends and families suffer under the rising tide of gun violence in Kenosha; cases up significantly

For 22-year-old Romonda Thomas, increasing gun violence in Kenosha has had a devastating impact.
“I grew up here my whole life, so I’ve seen the shift. Kenosha used to be a very loving community. You could go anywhere, be anywhere,” Thomas said. “But Kenosha has lost its love for one another. The gun violence is just so high … the loss of life, it’s unbearable.”
Violent crime has been spiking in Kenosha, much of that driven by gun violence. The county has had eight homicides so far in 2021 — a higher total in four months than would be typical in a year. The latest was a triple homicide on Sunday, when three men were killed, three other injured, allegedly shot by 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson after a fight at Somers House tavern.
Of the eight murders, guns were used in six. Along with the homicides, the number of incidents of gunfire in the city have sharply increased. According to data from the Kenosha County Police Department, the number of shots-fired cases where police have confirmed there was gunfire by finding shell casings or damage increased more than 180 percent from 2018 to 2020.
Thomas knows the pain of gun violence first hand.
“My brother was gunned down a few months ago, on Jan. 15. It was just one day after his birthday.”
Her 28-year-old brother Turando Long was walking home from the store at about 9:15 a.m. that day. It was a route he walked often, Thomas said. “You find things that bring you joy in life, and walking was one of those things for him,” she said. “He was a very friendly person. In situations like that he wouldn’t think anything of it if someone asked for help, or asked for directions, he would stop to help.”
As Long walked along the sidewalk on 61st Street just east of 22nd Avenue, someone in a car parked along the street called him over. A group of men sitting on a nearby porch — their account confirmed by security video from a nearby house — described Long stopped and walked toward the parked car, leaning down to see what they needed. Someone in the vehicle shot him several times at close range, driving away as he fell to the ground.
Long died shortly afterward. No one has been charged for his death.
At her mother’s house, where Long and Thomas grew up, there is a large photo of Long framed for his memorial service. The urn with his ashes are on a table nearby. Another photo of him sits nearby, along with a glowing model of the moon etched with his portrait. A friend had it made for the family because Long loved to study astronomy.
“The detectives say it was a wrong place, wrong time situation,” Thomas said of her brother’s shooting. “But it left family destroyed, friends destroyed. We live in such a small community that everyone knows everyone. When something like this happens it affects so many lives.”
Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis recently made a written statement to city council members about growing gun violence here, a trend being seen in other cities as well.
“For decades Kenosha has experienced between zero and five homicides a year. In 2020 we experienced seven homicides. In 2021 we have unfortunately experienced five already,” Miskinis wrote. The three Somers House homicides occurred in Somers, outside city limits, and were not included in that total. “In fact, we have tragically experienced 11 homicides since May of 2020. Our city and our nation are plagued by gun violence and many contributing factors exacerbate it.”
Students were at shooting site
Debra Kelly, a professor of social work at Carthage College, said her son woke her up in before dawn Sunday to tell her there was an active shooter near campus. As the morning went on, she learned that when the shooting happened at Somers House — a popular gathering spot for Carthage students — and many of her students in a class she was teaching on trauma had been in the bar when the shooting happened.
The students, all graduating from the nursing program this weekend, were celebrating the end of their college career.
“It’s a bitter irony that nearly half of the students that just studied the subject of psychological trauma for a semester just endured this trauma at the end of the semester,” Kelly said, saying seven of the 18 students in the class had been in the bar.
“An event of this magnitude just has so many ripple effects,” she said. “Students who were in the bar when this happened are obviously very directly traumatized by what they saw, what they experienced. There were students who stepped in to provide medical aid, students who stepped in front of their friends and loved ones when the shots were being fired, true heroism.”
In the hours after the shooting, Kelly said, she helped provide counseling to Carthage students who were traumatized.
“I have talked to students who were supposed to be at the bar and changed their plans, and they are feeling guilty that their friends went,” she said. She talked to another person who worked in the bar and knew the victims well. “Another student also works in the bar but requested the night off. She feels guilty that someone else was covering for her and had to go through this.”
Kelly spoke Wednesday at a rally sponsored by the 80% Coalition, calling for legislation to combat gun violence, including closing background check loopholes and for red flag laws that would allow family or law enforcement to petition to have guns taken from a person in a mental health crisis who may be a danger to themselves or others.
A member of the group Moms Demand Action, Kelly said she feels that common-sense gun legislation could help prevent some shootings and make people safer. “It’s been so politicized, the issue of guns, by special interest groups, that we can’t get anything done,” she said. “More than 80 percent of Wisconsinites are in favor of red flag laws, of background checks, but it doesn’t move the needle … something has to change, we cannot accept that this is normal.”
In his statement to city council members, Miskinis said he created a special unit last year focused on combating gun violence. The Special Investigations Unit targets violent crime, with one of the focuses on investigating gun crime and trying to remove illegal guns from the street.
“This is not solely a police issue. It is a societal issue and will require cooperation of law enforcement agencies, commitment of government agencies and societal cooperation leading to social responsibility in order to reverse this trend,” Miskinis wrote.
Violence victims were related
For many residents of the community, the toll of the violence is continuing to climb, sometimes hitting members of the same family.
Kevin Donaldson, 22, one of the victims of the Somers House shooting, was the cousin of 23-year-old Keshawn Jenkins, who was shot and killed as he stood on the street near his car on the 5900 19th Avenue in September 2019. Like Donaldson, Jenkins was allegedly killed by a man who was angry over an earlier fist fight.
Donaldson, a rapper, wrote a song called Message to Keshawn about his cousin’s murder.
Benjamin Scholey had been friends with Donaldson in high school and knew all three of the three men who were killed at Somers House.
On the night of the Somers House homicides, Scholey wrote about the impact of gun violence the city. “I hope to live in a place one day that every siren I hear I don’t have to worry about another life, every siren I hear I hope I don’t have to text or call those close to me just to check if they’re still alive, and I hope one day none of our kids will have to have the same worries we’re dealing with today,” he wrote.
Scholey said between gun violence and opioid addiction his generation of Kenosha residents are struggling. “I’m only 23 and I would probably need both hands to count the number of friends I’ve lost.”
No longer feel safe
Thomas said she and the people she knows in Kenosha no longer feel safe. She said she no longer goes for walks. Worries about going out with friends. No longer goes shopping late at night.
“People who are doing these shootings, they’re not even afraid. They’re not nervous, They’re just walking up and doing it like it’s a habit for them. The fact that they’re not scared is making it even worse,” Thomas said. “It’s unnecessary, it really is. I wish people would stop for one moment and think who is this going to destroy, who is this going to hurt.”