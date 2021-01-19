Friends and family organize memorial fund for Kenosha Police officer killed in snowmobile accident

Family and friends of Kenosha Police Department Sgt. Trevor Albrecht are raising money in support of his wife and two young children.

Albrecht, 41, of Paris, was killed in a snowmobile accident Saturday in Iron County.

A member of the Kenosha Police Department since 2006, he was sergeant in charge of the special investigations unit. He also served as a captain in the Army National Guard from 2001 to 2010, serving in Iraq.

Albrecht is survived by his wife and two children, ages 7 and 4.

According to the statement on the Trevor Albrecht Memorial Fund, Albrecht was 6 feet, 4 inches tall, and friends described him as a “giant among men. Not the type that made you feel insecure, but the type that made you feel safe.”

Donations can be made to the memorial fund at gofundme.com/f/trevor-albrecht-memorial-fund.

