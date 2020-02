TWIN LAKES — A new Central Perk-ish coffee shop at 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, is inviting “friends” to its Feb. 20 grand opening.

A post on Facebook says that on that date, “We will finally be there for you at 7 a.m.,” making reference to the popular show’s theme song, “I’ll Be There For You” by the Rembrandts.

Owners Dena Prestininzi and Kim Hill said the “Friends”-themed coffee shop is decorated to resemble the iconic television set, complete with an official replica of the orange couch from Warner Bros.

There will be “selfie” opportunities with plush versions of Marcel the monkey and Mrs. Whiskerson the hairless cat, the Geller Cup (a troll on a piece of wood used as a trophy) and a replica of Gladys (an art piece made by Phoebe).

