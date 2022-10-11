Friends remember Breezy Hill Nursery's Epping for high energy, strong work ethic and `go getter' attitude

Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We share with you, through the memories of family and friends, a life remembered.

Friends remembered Jerome Epping for his energy, motivation, work ethic and love for motorcycle riding.

Epping, 67, of Salem Lakes, died Oct. 3 following injuries he sustained in a two vehicle crash. Epping was operating his motorcycle eastbound and a car was traveling west bound when they collided on Stateline Road in the Town of Sharon, according to Walworth County sheriff's authorities. The crash remains under investigation.

Epping was owner of Breezy Hill Nursery, the sprawling, successful nursery and landscape design firm in the village that has served the community and beyond for more than 40 years.

Prodigious work ethic

Dennis Elverman, fellow landscaper and retired Kenosha County Board supervisor, remembered Epping as a “go-getter” and “aggressive” in his approach to knowing all he could about the business. His work ethic was nothing short of prodigious, Elverman said Monday night.

“The landscapers in Kenosha County are kind of a close knit family,” said Elverman, who worked with Epping at the Paul Swartz Nursery in Burlington when they were younger.

“I knew Jerry quite well. And, then he was a very good employee and he was an aggressive man,” Elverman said. “He was definitely going to go somewhere (in the business). He started his business and they bought the property where they have their main office there on Highway 50 … and he grew that thing and he amazed everyone.”

Breezy Hill Nursery Inc., 7530 288th Ave., according to its website, began as a small design/build firm in 1980. He and his wife Colleen, started the business with just the essentials: “three employees, a couple of wheelbarrows, and a dump truck.”

Over the last four decades, the business has flourished employing 250 seasonal and full-time workers, while providing landscape design and construction services in southern and southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee, northern Illinois and the Chicago area. Breezy Hill also owns 1,000 acres of farmland dedicated to nursery production in Salem Lakes, Menomonee Falls and Clinton.

“Jerry was one who you wanted on your crew … he was a go-getter type of person and very bright man,” Elverman said. “I’ve always been impressed with him.”

The last time he saw Epping, “we had a nice talk,” he said.

“It had been a while since we had a chance to talk and he was doing so well. He had had some health problems and it was great to see him,” Elverman said. “It’s a real loss, you know, to his family and the community. He was very knowledgeable and a real asset to everyone around him and all the people that work for him. It's a big loss for many people.”

`Problem solver'

County Executive Samantha Kerkman said she first met Epping when she worked as a legislative aide for then state Rep. Cloyd Porter, R-Burlington. Porter and his staff would later take a photo with Epping in a gazebo overlooking a lake. Epping was being recognized for an award.

“He had won … a nursery of the year award,” she said.

Kerkman said Epping was “a problem solver.”

“He was one that would try to help out others in different situations,” she said. And he worked hard.

“You know, he was the first one in the door and the last one to leave,” she said.

According to his obituary, Epping died on the day he would have his 67th birthday.

“Jerry did everything with great excellence and had a sense of accomplishment in his work. He lived and led by his motto of work hard/play harder in everything he did while activating others potential,” the obituary reads.

Among those who shared memories online at Haaselockwoodfhs.com was friend Mike Kelly.

“High character, high competence, high energy. An unfathomable loss,” Kelly wrote. “You will be missed Jerry!”

Epping also had a passion for cooking, which he loved to share with friends and family. But he especially found “freedom and life” riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle cross country, according to the obituary.

The family plans a celebration of his life from 1-4 p.m., with the services at 4 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Country Club Red Barn Outdoor Pavilion, 1230 Legion Drive. The family has requested that those attending wear outdoor attire and Harley gear.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is serving the family.