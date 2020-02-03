Froedtert closes downtown critical care department

“If you just got really sick and came to the Kenosha campus and had to be treated, you will be treated with critical care nurses; it just won’t be in a department dedicated to emergency care,” he said.

In these cases, patients would be treated onsite to stabilize the situation and, if needed, taken to Pleasant Prairie.

The final decision to close the Kenosha critical care unit was made by the hospital’s board of directors on Jan. 22.

Achieving Level II status

To accomplish the goal of attaining Level II trauma center status, Froedtert South has been building “a comprehensive team of people,” Schmidt said.

Steps taken so far have included ramping up Pleasant Prairie’s team of medical specialists with additional staff hires, including two cardiothoracic surgeons, a cardiologist and a general surgeon.

“We need a critical care team of physicians, nurses and technicians, and to do this on two campuses would be almost impossible,” he said.

Schmidt said the earliest estimate for achieving full Level II status would be the end of the year; the longest would be two years.

“We’ve got a way to go; it’s a work in progress,” he said.