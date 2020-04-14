Froedtert expansion moves forward

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A planned expansion and interior remodeling project at the Froedtert South facility in the village is moving forward.
The Plan Commission, which held is a virtual public meeting Monday night, unanimously approved the site and operational plan that calls for a 6,700-square foot addition and a 12,000-square-foot interior renovation to the Cancer Center and hospital, 9555 76th St.
It is expected the Village Board will act on the matter Monday when it meets in a 5 p.m. online session. The agenda for that meeting will be finalized today.
Peter Molter, who represented Froedtert at the meeting, said work is expected to begin this summer and fall, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The work will be handled in three phases.
Phase 1 will including building a shell addition and site work and should be completed by September. The Cancer Center is expected to remain open during this phase.
In Phase 2, the new infusion center will be constructed, and that work is expected to be completed by March 2021. The existing infusion center may remain open during this phase.
The third phase, scheduled for completion by July 2021, will include renovating and building out the shelled area from Phase 1, along with the relocation of the infusion center.
A new entrance to the Cancer Care Clinic and outpatient area, along with additional exam and treatment space for patients and their families, are among the features in the project.
Once completed, the Cancer Center will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment. The project is expected to add eight full- and part-time positions.
The hospital currently has 671 full- and 419 part-time employees.
Subdivision proceeds
The commission unanimously approved three agenda items for the proposed 19-single family lot Ashbury East Subdivision, located east of 94th Avenue and north of Bain Station Road.
Approved were the final plat, release of easements and developer’s agreement; an amendment to the land-use plan; and an amendment to the zoning map.
The subdivision sits on 9.89 acres, with an expected average lot size of 14,593 square feet. Included in the proposal is one outlot, which will be located at the north end and dedicated as a common open space for the homeowner’s association.
Construction in the new subdivision could begin later this year.
In other business, the commission:
n Unanimously approved a request from The Nature Conservancy to remove invasive plant material from the area in the south 97 feet of the property at 11825 Sheridan Road.
The removal of black locust trees is part of an ongoing restoration process on the Chiwaukee Prairie West site.
n Unanimously approved an amendment to the Land Division and Development Control Ordinance that requires all electrical distribution systems to be placed in the rear of the principal structure.
The motion was amended to include communication systems like cellular phone and cable companies after Plan Commission Vice Chairperson Mike Pollocoff raised that question.
