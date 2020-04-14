Froedtert expansion moves forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A planned expansion and interior remodeling project at the Froedtert South facility in the village is moving forward.

The Plan Commission, which held is a virtual public meeting Monday night, unanimously approved the site and operational plan that calls for a 6,700-square foot addition and a 12,000-square-foot interior renovation to the Cancer Center and hospital, 9555 76th St.

It is expected the Village Board will act on the matter Monday when it meets in a 5 p.m. online session. The agenda for that meeting will be finalized today.

Peter Molter, who represented Froedtert at the meeting, said work is expected to begin this summer and fall, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work will be handled in three phases.

Phase 1 will including building a shell addition and site work and should be completed by September. The Cancer Center is expected to remain open during this phase.

In Phase 2, the new infusion center will be constructed, and that work is expected to be completed by March 2021. The existing infusion center may remain open during this phase.