Froedtert officials clarify changes at downtown hospital

From broken bones to dizziness and head wounds, emergency care is available to patients in need on Kenosha’s east side, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, according to Froedtert South administrators.
“The ER is definitely not closing,” said Ric Schmidt, Froedtert South president and CEO. “Critical care will be there, but not necessarily all on one floor.”
Concerns over critical care services available at Froedtert’s downtown Kenosha hospital emerged after the news that its cardiac care unit closed last week.
The change affects emergency cardiac patients and ambulance calls but does not close emergency care operations at the hospital, Schmidt emphasized.
“Both Kenosha and St. Catherine’s Pleasant Prairie offer two full emergency departments,” he said. “The belief there are no intensive care nurses (at Kenosha hospital) is false,” he said.
As before, patients coming to Kenosha hospital for emergency care will be stabilized and treated by intensive care nurses.
In the event of a catastrophic car crash or other complex trauma, patients will be sent to Pleasant Prairie or airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
“When Pleasant Prairie gets its Level II trauma center status, they will stay at Pleasant Prairie,” Schmidt said.
For example, patients presenting with a heart blockage at Kenosha will be sent to Pleasant Prairie because that is where the cardiac teams are, Schmidt said.
“If it is a medical problem, the patient will stay on the Kenosha campus; if it’s surgical, he or she will go to Pleasant Prairie.”
Internists who see patients at the Kenosha campus will continue there, and services — including laboratory screenings, physical therapy, imaging and cardiac rehabilitation — will also continue to be offered at the downtown hospital.
Concerns raised
News that Froedtert South is consolidating specialists and services in Pleasant Prairie in preparation to make it a Level II trauma center spurred considerable public reaction on social media in recent days.
Some residents expressed it as a positive step; others to the contrary.
Eastside resident Patsy Klein wrote, “The west side may be exploding, but there is a large population on the east side that is very concerned about the proximity of medical and emergency services. ... It should be in Froedtert’s best interest to keep services downtown and to improve those services to assure the eastside population of their commitment to the city of Kenosha residents who depend on this facility.”
Posted Jan Wilkinson: “(Froedtert South) is trying to make improvements to the care for all patients. The ER will remain open, but if the patient is being transported by ambulance with a critical issue, they will be taken to the hospital that can provide the highest level of care.”
Some worried that the changes may spell the eventual closure of the downtown facility.
“We have no plans to close Frodtert South Kenosha Hospital,” Schmidt said, adding that plans are in the works to remodel the existing facility.
