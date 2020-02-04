Froedtert officials clarify changes at downtown hospital

For example, patients presenting with a heart blockage at Kenosha will be sent to Pleasant Prairie because that is where the cardiac teams are, Schmidt said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“If it is a medical problem, the patient will stay on the Kenosha campus; if it’s surgical, he or she will go to Pleasant Prairie.”

Internists who see patients at the Kenosha campus will continue there, and services — including laboratory screenings, physical therapy, imaging and cardiac rehabilitation — will also continue to be offered at the downtown hospital.

Concerns raised

News that Froedtert South is consolidating specialists and services in Pleasant Prairie in preparation to make it a Level II trauma center spurred considerable public reaction on social media in recent days.

Some residents expressed it as a positive step; others to the contrary.

Eastside resident Patsy Klein wrote, “The west side may be exploding, but there is a large population on the east side that is very concerned about the proximity of medical and emergency services. ... It should be in Froedtert’s best interest to keep services downtown and to improve those services to assure the eastside population of their commitment to the city of Kenosha residents who depend on this facility.”