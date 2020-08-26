Froedtert officials respond to social media rumors

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Froedtert Kenosha Hospital officials have responded to social media posts that individuals participating in Tuesday night's demonstration and wounded or injured were refused care.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," the hospital said.

"Numerous individuals were wounded or injured during their participation in the demonstration and the staff at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital gave outstanding care, including putting their own lives at risk by transporting patients from their point of injury in the emergency department at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

"Rumors to the contrary are hurtful to the staff that give their best to the patients every day and place these staff members and the hospital at risk from individuals who believe these baseless rumors.

"The staff at both Froedtert campuses are blind to whether their patients are peaceful protesters, rioters, looters or victims, as every patient deserves the absolute best care that we have to offer."

