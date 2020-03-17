Froedtert opens drive-thru testing site as concerns grow

Residents have expressed confusion and frustration over the issue of testing.

Questions have included who is eligible for testing and where to go for it or family members whose physician declined to order testing even while exhibiting symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

“It’s a gray area all over,” said Jennifer Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health. “The CDC has told medical providers to use their own judgment; every doctor will screen but use slightly different criteria for ordering a test.

“You may have one doctor that doesn’t want to test at all because the risk isn’t high enough; others will use CDC travel-based criteria only.”

The variability of response from medical providers is understandable, Freiheit said.

“They’re using discretion because there just aren’t enough (labs to process tests) out there,” she said.

Schmidt said that the decision to offer drive-up testing is a locally based initiative.

“We looked at the easiest way to handle the situation; it just made sense,” he said.