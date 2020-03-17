Froedtert opens drive-thru testing site as concerns grow

As complaints about lack of testing for COVID-19 mount, Froedtert South on Tuesday established a drive-up testing site.
The tests are being conducted by hospital staff in the parking lot of the Pleasant Prairie Clinic, 10256 Old Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie.
Available by doctor’s orders only, the testing facility was arranged to prevent patients who might have COVID-19 from spreading the illness inside hospital facilities, said Ric Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedtert South.
“We have some very sick patients on both hospital campuses, so we need to do all we can to remove the potential that someone who has the COVID-19 disease is coming into the clinics,” he said.
Tests are arranged through a person’s primary physician or through a pre-screening phone call to Froedtert South health professionals.
According to press information sent Tuesday, “(Froedtert South) physicians and advanced practice providers will made the decisions whether testing is appropriate in each individual case.”
The drive-up testing is based on the following criteria:
Risk of exposure to the virus: Whether the patient has had close contact with someone with COVID-19. This includes travel to countries or areas heavily affected by the virus.
Symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Medical complications: Whether the patient has chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease or diabetes.
Drive-up appointments are being scheduled in 15 minute increments, Schmidt said.
A nasal swab test will be performed by medical professionals in protective gear.
If symptoms are mild, patients will be sent home and required to self-quarantine while awaiting results.
As determined by the phone-call screening, patients will be tested for COVID-19 and possibly the flu as well, Schmidt said.
“If you are negative for the flu but continue to have symptoms, they will do a COVID screen too.”
Ttest results should be ready within 24 hours, Schmidt said.
“We are using the lab at the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin rather than going to the state or CDC labs,” Schmidt said.
Information regarding the cost, if any, for the test was unavailable by press time.
Questions, concerns rise
Froedtert South’s COVID-19 testing initiative comes at a time of increased questions and concerns from the general public.
Residents have expressed confusion and frustration over the issue of testing.
Questions have included who is eligible for testing and where to go for it or family members whose physician declined to order testing even while exhibiting symptoms consistent with coronavirus.
“It’s a gray area all over,” said Jennifer Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health. “The CDC has told medical providers to use their own judgment; every doctor will screen but use slightly different criteria for ordering a test.
“You may have one doctor that doesn’t want to test at all because the risk isn’t high enough; others will use CDC travel-based criteria only.”
The variability of response from medical providers is understandable, Freiheit said.
“They’re using discretion because there just aren’t enough (labs to process tests) out there,” she said.
Schmidt said that the decision to offer drive-up testing is a locally based initiative.
“We looked at the easiest way to handle the situation; it just made sense,” he said.
Those experiencing symptoms or who believe they have been exposed to the virus and wanting to schedule a test at the Froedtert South drive-up should call 262-671-777 for a phone evaluation.
Hours of operation at the drive-thru testing site will be by appointment only.