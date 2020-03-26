Froedtert safety tips

Despite abundant information on COVID-19, coronavirus, questions abound.
To allay fears and concerns, Froedtert South offers the following regarding self-quarantining and isolation.
Question: What is the difference between isolation and quarantine:
Answer: Isolation means the separation of a person or group of people reasonably believed to be infected with a communicable disease from those who are not infected.
Quarantine means the separation of a person or group of people reasonably believed to have been exposed to a communicable disease but not yet symptomatic.
Q: How long should patients be isolated after they are tested for COVID-19?
A: Patients who are tested but do not have known exposure to coronavirus COVID-19 should be in isolation until the test results.
Testing negative:
If the test was negative, isolation may be stopped if the patient does not have cough, fever or shortness of breath. If the patient still has these symptoms, he or she may have a different virus but there is still a small chance he or she could have COVID-19 so follow instructions for those with a positive test.
Testing positive:
For those recovering at home, isolation may be ended when both of the following have occurred:
1. The patient is free of fever, productive cough and other acute symptoms of respiratory infection for 72 hours
2. Seven days have passed from the day the patient first experienced symptoms.
Patients without symptoms:
Quarantine may be discontinued 14 days after the last time the person was in close contact or shared an indoor living environment with a person with confirmed COVID-19. For people in the same home, Day 1 of their quarantine would be the day after the case-patient is free of fever, productive cough and other acute symptoms of respiratory infection.
