Froedtert safety tips

Despite abundant information on COVID-19, coronavirus, questions abound.

To allay fears and concerns, Froedtert South offers the following regarding self-quarantining and isolation.

Question: What is the difference between isolation and quarantine:

Answer: Isolation means the separation of a person or group of people reasonably believed to be infected with a communicable disease from those who are not infected.

Quarantine means the separation of a person or group of people reasonably believed to have been exposed to a communicable disease but not yet symptomatic.

Q: How long should patients be isolated after they are tested for COVID-19?

A: Patients who are tested but do not have known exposure to coronavirus COVID-19 should be in isolation until the test results.

Testing negative:

If the test was negative, isolation may be stopped if the patient does not have cough, fever or shortness of breath. If the patient still has these symptoms, he or she may have a different virus but there is still a small chance he or she could have COVID-19 so follow instructions for those with a positive test.