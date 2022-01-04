Froedtert South also experiencing uptick in COVID admissions; patients at Downtown Kenosha campus

With news of hospital beds filling up across the country, region and state with COVID-19 patients, the local Froedtert South hospital system is also seeing an uptick in COVID admissions.

Ric Schmidt, Froedtert South’s president and CEO, reported that as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Froedtert South had 43 patients admitted who were classified as COVID-19 positive. The patients are isolated on two floors in the Palmer Building at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave.

“Froedtert South is fortunate to have two hospital campuses, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Consequently, we have been able to treat the COVID-19 inpatients at our Downtown hospital, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, and continue the treatment of our other patients at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital,” Schmidt said in an email.

“This permits us to continue with our elective surgeries and procedures at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital while isolating the growing number of COVID-19 in-patients at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, where our COVID-19 caregivers and resources can be consolidated, creating better care for our patients.”

Schmidt acknowledged that staff is seeing an escalating number of COVID-19 in-patients that is starting to parallel the hospital system’s peak 2020 numbers, with almost all of those patients being unvaccinated.

Statewide impact

Across all of Wisconsin’s 136 hospitals, there were 1,903 COVID-19 in-patients as of Monday, according to tracking from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That’s 303 more patients than one week prior. Of those 1,903 patients, 462 were reported to be in intensive care units.

Kenosha County’s other full-service hospital, Aurora Medical Center–Kenosha, reported having 30 COVID i-npatients as of Monday. Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, the closest hospital for some western Kenosha County residents, had 12 COVID in-patients as of Monday.

Schmidt said that Froedtert South’s staff cannot determine which patients have the Delta variant and which patients have the Omicron variant. He said only the state Department of Health Services can validate which cases are Omicron and which cases are the Delta variant.

“The state simply takes a sampling of a percentage of the tests that we do and then extrapolates the numbers accordingly,” Schmidt said.

Lee Newspapers reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this report.

