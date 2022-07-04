Froedtert South awards scholarships to nine area students

Froedtert South has announced nine scholarship recipients for 2022.

A total of $40,000 was awarded in scholarships this year. All awardees are on staff or are children of Froedtert South staff members.

Madelyn Schwartz is recipient of the Dr. James and Shirley Duncan Jr. Scholarship of $10,000 a year for one year ($10,000 total). She is currently a full-time student at Gateway pursuing her Associates degree in Nursing. Madelyn has worked as a CNA on Med Surg since 2019 and has accepted a full-time RN position at Froedtert South upon graduation on the Medical/Surgical unit. Madelyn has plans to continue with her education and obtain her bachelors and master’s in nursing. She has volunteered at the Shalom Center and has volunteered at the Racine/Kenosha Public Health Department.

Kaleigh West is recipient of the Dr. James and Shirley Duncan Jr. Scholarship of $10,000 a year for one year ($10,000 total). She is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing through the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Her goal is to become a nurse educator in the Emergency Department! Kaleigh enjoys playing volleyball and was a Cheer Coach. She has volunteered for Antioch Fire Department, End of Life Care, Home Health and has completed two mission trips to Nebraska and Kentucky. She has worked at Froedtert South since January 2019 as an Emergency Department Tech in the Emergency Department.

Marcus Jackson is recipient of the Peter Ploskee Sr. Scholarship (emphasis in physical therapy) of $2,000/a year for four years ($8,000 total). He presently has his associates degree in nursing and is obtaining his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue Global. He currently works as a Registered Nurse in Froedtert South’s Outpatient Surgery. Marcus currently works as a Firefighter/Paramedic at the Waukegan Fire Department, and has been there for over 16 years! He has volunteered as a CPR/BLS Instructor for the African American Club in Kenosha and is a member of the Free Masons Lodge #9 in Kenosha.

Benjamin Lasch is recipient of the Riley McDavid Scholarship for $1,250/a year four years ($5,000 total). He is currently attending UW-Parkside for his Bachelor of Science/Biology degree to pursue a career as a pharmacist. He has been actively involved in HOSA – Future Healthcare Professionals, 4-H Ambassador, and is active in his church is a pianist for the services. Benjamin was hired at Froedtert South in 2019 in our Food Service department and transferred to his current role as Pharmacy Tech in April 2021.

Abigail Miller is recipient of the Froedtert South Ambassador Scholarship for $2,000/a year for one year ($2,000 total). She is currently attending Aurora University in pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Abigail’s goal is obtaining a RN position at Froedtert South post-graduation in 2023! Abigail was hired in December 2019 as a C.N.A and worked the COVID/Critical Care Unit during the height of the pandemic. She has volunteered at the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Shelter Pantry and for Feed my Starving Children.

Hannah Rozinski is recipient of the Dr. James and Shirley Duncan, Jr. and Joseph and Phyllis Braun Scholarship for $2,000/ a year for one year ($2,000 total). She is currently attending Carthage College to obtain her BSN. She plans to obtain her RN and go straight for her masters to become a Nurse Practitioner. Hannah started as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Froedtert South in July 2019 and is currently a Student Nurse Intern in the Float Pool. Hannah participated in volleyball, track and field, choir, and a member of the National Honor Society. She is a part of the Carthage Association of Nursing Students and a Nursing Mentor. Hannah participated in First Generation Student and Alpha Chi Omega which she is the President.

Megan Powell is recipient of the Jeanne, Margaret & Charles Davin, M.D Scholarship for $1,000/ a year for one year ($1,000 total). She is currently attending University of Wisconsin-Madison in pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology and a Global Health Certificate. Her desired degree is to obtain a Master of Science and Doctor of Medicine. Megan’s goal is to become a Neurosurgeon. Megan is a member of the National Honor Society, University Band, Tri Delta Sorority, and Link Crew Peer Leadership. She has volunteered at the Inns Ministry, Shalom Center, and participated in raising funds for St. Jude.

Mireya Cervantes Velazco is recipient of the Hannah Stocker Scholarship for $1,000/a year for one year ($1,000 total). She is attending UW-Parkside and will graduate in 2023 with her Bachelor of Science. Mireya’s goal is to become a Medical Lab Scientist. She is a member of the “Parkside Asian Organization at Large,” part of the National Honor Society, and is on the UW-Parkside’s dean’s list! She has volunteered at local hospitals and area nursing homes!

Barbara Radtke is recipient of the Peter Ploskee Continuing Education Scholarship for $1,000/a year for one year ($1,000 total). She is currently attending Chamberlain University and is working on obtaining her Masters in Nursing to become a Nurse Practitioner. Barbara started in the Infusion Center in April 2021. Barbara describes herself as a life-long learner and has obtained her Oncology Nurse Certification, so she stays current in the Oncology field.

