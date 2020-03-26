Froedtert South moving drive-thru testing downtown

Froedtert South has announced the closing of drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at its Pleasant Prairie Clinic, 10256 Old Green Bay Rd.

Starting Monday testing will be relocated to a drive-thru facility at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave.

In a news release, the hospital said the change was “due to a significant decrease in the number of individuals requesting an appointment for COVID-19.”

The testing site in Pleasant Prairie was opened on March 17 to those who had been approved for testing by a medical provider. Since then criteria for those eligible for testing was revised by the Centers for Disease Control to conserve testing materials and reduce strain on laboratories processing those tests.

The decreased numbers of those coming for testing resulted in the relocation of testing.

In the release, Ric Schmidt, Froedtert South president and CEO, notes that requests for tests should be made by individuals who have in the last 14 days have experienced new or worsening cough or new or worsening shortness of breath.

Phone evaluations can be requested by calling 262-671-7777.