Froedtert South physician answers readers questions on COVID-19

Last week we asked Kenosha News readers to send in their questions about COVID-!9, the coronavirus.
Dr. Jeff Trimark, chief medical information officer at Froedtert South, sent us answers to the submitted questions.
Q: With the common flu proven to be deadlier for the overall population, why has the worldwide panic set in on the COVID-19? As of Dec. 27, 2019, the strain of flu coursing its way around the world had already taken 2,900 people with the worst months ahead of it.
A: COVID-19 is carried by people with minimal to no symptoms, so individuals infected with it are much less likely to stay home until they are no longer contagious. For the vast majority of people, it is a mild infection. These individuals spread it to those who are elderly or have chronic illnesses, and they experience serious illness and death. The concern is that a large number of these individuals will become critically ill at once and we won’t have the medical resources (hospital beds and, most importantly, ventilators) to care for them. Influenza usually makes people sick enough to stay home so they self-isolate and are less likely to spread the infection."
Q: If you contract it and recover, are you immune from future infection of same?
A: We do not know the answer yet.
Q: How are people tested?
A: The same nasal swab used to test for influenza is used to test for COVID-19.
Q: I tested positive; does that mean I will get it?
A: You could have no symptoms or you could get fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Q: When will a vaccine be available?
A: Hopefully this year, but not likely in the next six months.
Q: I'm 64 and have my annual checkup coming up. Should I cancel it for now?
A: It is reasonable to do that. I have rescheduled my patients with annual physicals and am arranging phone calls and Telehealth visits for those with more pressing needs.
Q: Is it known at this time if someone recovers from COVID-19, can they be reinfected again or are they then immune?
A: We do not know.
Q: As someone in the high-risk group due to multiple medical issues, should I continue to attend medical appointments for bloodwork, imaging, and routine care?
A: Some things are easy to reschedule (for example, an annual screening mammogram) but others are important for monitoring conditions. You should ask your physician which tests can be rescheduled. You are in the group that, if exposed to COVID-19, has a high mortality. The benefit of the test has to be weighed against the risk of contracting a very contagious, serious disease."
Q: Can a dog or cat get this from us?
A: I don’t know. Sounds like a good question for the veterinarian!
Froedtert Health & the Medical College of Wisconsin's COVID-19 hotline is now operational. Questions from the general public can now be directed to 414-805-2000.
