Froedtert South physician answers readers questions on COVID-19

Q: How are people tested?

A: The same nasal swab used to test for influenza is used to test for COVID-19.

Q: I tested positive; does that mean I will get it?

A: You could have no symptoms or you could get fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Q: When will a vaccine be available?

A: Hopefully this year, but not likely in the next six months.

Q: I'm 64 and have my annual checkup coming up. Should I cancel it for now?

A: It is reasonable to do that. I have rescheduled my patients with annual physicals and am arranging phone calls and Telehealth visits for those with more pressing needs.

Q: Is it known at this time if someone recovers from COVID-19, can they be reinfected again or are they then immune?

A: We do not know.

Q: As someone in the high-risk group due to multiple medical issues, should I continue to attend medical appointments for bloodwork, imaging, and routine care?