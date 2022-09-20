Froedtert South responds to council members, invites them to meet

We thank the City Council for their deliberations and feedback. Our Board of Directors will review the Council’s Resolution and invite interested alderpersons to meet with the leadership of our Board and Medical Staff to better understand their concerns and answer any questions regarding the Froedtert Kenosha Hospital Campus including the Emergency Department.

We believe that it is important to reemphasize certain considerations that were emphasized in making our decision.

Our Froedtert Kenosha Hospital Emergency Department treats an average of 60 patients per day. Approximately, 55 of those patients are urgent care or walk-in patients and approximately 5 of those patients are emergency patients.

The City of Kenosha Fire Department will not transfer emergency patients from the Emergency Department at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital to the Emergency Department at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. To our knowledge, this has always been their policy.

Froedtert Kenosha Hospital is not equipped to handle: the cardiac catheterization needs of heart patients; the general surgery needs for patients presenting with gunshot wounds, knifings, compound fractures, bowel blockages, etc.; the GI needs of patients who had swallowed foreign objects, had rectal bleeding, or any other GI need requiring an endoscopy or colonoscopy lab; or the neurological or neurosurgical needs of patients experiencing a stroke and in need of a bi-plane machine; to only name a few.

Historically, when these emergency patients arrive at the Froedtert Kenosha Hospital Emergency Department, since the City of Kenosha Fire Department cannot transfer from one Emergency Department to another, private ambulance services were called to make the transfer between the hospitals. The COVID pandemic significantly reduced the availability of private ambulances in the City of Kenosha and our fear is that emergency patients at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital will unnecessarily be delayed in receiving the care they need in a timely manner due to the lack of availability of private ambulances.

Consequently, the Froedtert Kenosha Hospital Emergency Department will be converted to an Urgent Care Department effective Oct. 1, 2022. The City of Kenosha Fire Department will transfer patients from an Urgent Care Department to an Emergency Department. Thus, when an Emergency Department patient shows up at the Froedtert Kenosha Hospital Urgent Care Department, they will receive timely transport by the City of Kenosha Fire Department to the Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital Emergency Department where they will receive the appropriate care. Additionally, once the community understands that those patients needing emergency care from Froedtert South should proceed directly to the Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital Emergency Department, the need to transfer patients from the Froedtert Kenosha Hospital Urgent Care Department to the Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital Emergency Department should be minimized.

Lastly, patients in need of only urgent care or walk-in care who present at an Emergency Department receive both a bill for professional services (physicians, PAs) and a technical fee (hospital services) which often has a high deductible and co-pay for both services. Patients who present to an Urgent Care Department, generally have one bill for both professional services and technical services with generally a low deductible or co-pay. Ancillary charges such as labs or x-rays are billed separately. Patients presenting to an Urgent Care Department are generally treated quickly as they are not triaged behind emergency patients that generally move to the front of the line.

We hope that the above helps to clarify some of the decisions that have been made regarding the Froedtert Kenosha Hospital Campus, including the Emergency Department. The leadership of our Board and Medical Staff look forward to our meeting with the alderpersons. We encourage the alderpersons to bring physicians or EMS leadership that have guided them in the development of their Resolution so that the parties will have a full understanding of their respective positions.