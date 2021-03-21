From the Chancellor: Defining the meaning of progress

Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, thanks to the committed work of outstanding faculty and staff, we not only maintained and sustained — we moved forward.
The focus of our entire campus community was “sticking to” the UW-Parkside Strategic Framework in order to amplify our mission in southeast Wisconsin. Amidst a growing demand for employees with higher-education degrees, the proportion of working adults in Wisconsin is declining, and the number of high school graduates decreasing. That is why we set a bold goal for 2025: Increase the number of UW-Parkside graduates each year by 50 percent.
More graduates
Last May we celebrated our first virtual commencement and graduated the largest spring class in our history. The number of graduates increased 13 percent from May 2019. This progress is driven by innovative faculty and staff who are motivated by the UW-Parkside bold goal, and to serve more students through new programs via a continuously strengthening student-centered culture.
The latest six-year graduation rate is 45 percent above the university’s historic average, and we’ve set three record highs over the last four years. The graduation rates for African American students have increased substantially and are about double the 10-year average. The overall graduation rate for students of color is at a historic high, though still below rates for white students.
More students
By “sticking to our plan” over the last three years, UW-Parkside’s enrollment has steadily grown and is now at a seven-year high. Master’s-level enrollment has increased from about 3 percent to almost 15 percent. Online programs in business, healthcare and information technology offered in collaboration with education partners have significantly contributed to the growth.
We are deepening our effort to mitigate the effects of systemic racism by committing to eliminating equity gaps and improving outcomes for historically underrepresented students. As part of this commitment, UW-Parkside is increasing enrollment of Hispanic students with the goal of earning a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) designation for higher education institutions. UW-Parkside is currently at the “Emerging HSI” level of 18 percent enrollment, the only public university in Wisconsin with this designation. Once earned, HSI status will further strengthen our ability to serve Latino/a/x students, along with our legacy of emphasis on African American and other underrepresented minority students.
Civic action plan
We have also adopted a Civic Action Plan crafted by a team of faculty, staff, administrators and community partners. Goals include preparing graduates to be knowledgeable and active citizens; positioning the university as an authentic partner; and building and sustaining a diverse, inclusive and equitable culture on campus and in the community.
Innovation
Another area of important progress involves community partnerships on innovation and smart cities. Allow me to introduce Dr. George Vukotich, who has been appointed as founding director of the UW-Parkside Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities. Dr. Vukotich brings an array of experience from corporate, consulting, military, startup, and educational environments to develop and implement process improvement and major organizational change. We’re excited to have George join our team and I’ll let him tell you more about the center’s mission, vision, and action plans.
An innovative vision – Meet Dr. George Vukotich:
Thank you, Chancellor Ford. This new Center brings together students, faculty, and community to innovate and bring to market technologies to improve communities. Building on an existing foundation of a unique graduate certificate in smart city development (Smart City Graduate Certificate) and leveraging an impressive array of labs that include: the Mobile App Factory, GIS Lab, SC Johnson Integrated Science Lab, and the Digital Design and Fabrication Lab. The Center also provides coaching and mentoring to help startups and acts a connector to large corporations and government.
Another unique feature is the operational integration with the local cities of Kenosha and Racine as they pursue smart city and innovation goals. Global outreach is ongoing to bring the best of what the world has to offer to the process. To join the effort please contact me at vukotich@uwp.edu and visit https://www.uwp.edu/connect/businessandcommunity/crisc.cfm
— Dr. George Vukotich
Progress in our region
Thank you, George. UW-Parkside remains committed to serving the needs of our evolving region and we look forward to exciting progress on the horizon for southeast Wisconsin and beyond. We will continue to “stick to the plan” and focus on preparing the next generation of well-educated and well-prepared UW-Parkside graduates.
Debbie Ford is chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.