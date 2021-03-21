From the Chancellor: Defining the meaning of progress

Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, thanks to the committed work of outstanding faculty and staff, we not only maintained and sustained — we moved forward.

The focus of our entire campus community was “sticking to” the UW-Parkside Strategic Framework in order to amplify our mission in southeast Wisconsin. Amidst a growing demand for employees with higher-education degrees, the proportion of working adults in Wisconsin is declining, and the number of high school graduates decreasing. That is why we set a bold goal for 2025: Increase the number of UW-Parkside graduates each year by 50 percent.

More graduates

Last May we celebrated our first virtual commencement and graduated the largest spring class in our history. The number of graduates increased 13 percent from May 2019. This progress is driven by innovative faculty and staff who are motivated by the UW-Parkside bold goal, and to serve more students through new programs via a continuously strengthening student-centered culture.