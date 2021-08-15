FROM THE MANAGING EDITOR: Blake and 911 anniversaries – a time to console and share

If you are so inclined, send an email with your thoughts, along with your name and the town in which you reside, and we’ll consider those for inclusion in our reports. Please include a phone number that won’t be published, but used only if we have to reach you for questions.

Send your emails to kenoshanews00@gmail.com. (That’s kenoshanews double zero).

Sept. 11 anniversary

On Sept. 11, 2001 I was moonlighting (daylighting may be a better word) as a school bus driver when a fellow driver announced over our radios that a plane had crashed into one of the Twin Towers.

Back home after my shift, I sat in front of the television mesmerized by the events unfolding in New York and Washington and Pennsylvania, as I am sure many of you were.

In the days and weeks that followed, our nation came together to grieve and seek comfort. Many of us were scared as to whether our imminent threats were over.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha News, along with all our sister Lee Newspapers, is preparing for the milestone of the 20th anniversary since America was attacked. And we are asking you, our readers, to share your remembrances in our publications over the weekend of Sept. 11-12.