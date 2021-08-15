FROM THE MANAGING EDITOR: Blake and 911 anniversaries – a time to console and share

The word anniversary, I would say, typically conjures images of a happy occasion, such as that of a wedding or perhaps a milestone year for a business, school or other local institution.
But, as we know, anniversaries also mark significant dates of tragedy or great difficulty, like a natural disaster, massacre or period of famine or financial devastation.
Two significant dates that embody the latter definition are rapidly approaching for our readers. First, on Aug. 23, will be the one-year anniversary of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the resulting civic unrest that devastated portions of our city and led to the shooting of three protesters reportedly by Kyle Rittenhouse two days later.
Curfews and a large police and National Guard presence followed in the initial days, followed by months of boarded up businesses and other buildings as we waited to see if things had calmed. Then came the long healing process that continues to this day.
Much progress has been realized, as evident in our bustling Downtown — alive and vibrant after the double-whammy of the pandemic and the unrest. And while progress is not as evident in Uptown, there has been much fanfare as plans for rebuilding evolve.
The Kenosha News staff is busy planning for coverage of this milestone. But we’re also anxious to hear from you about your thoughts on where Kenosha is, what lessons we have learned and what more needs to be done.
If you are so inclined, send an email with your thoughts, along with your name and the town in which you reside, and we’ll consider those for inclusion in our reports. Please include a phone number that won’t be published, but used only if we have to reach you for questions.
Send your emails to kenoshanews00@gmail.com. (That’s kenoshanews double zero).
Sept. 11 anniversary
On Sept. 11, 2001 I was moonlighting (daylighting may be a better word) as a school bus driver when a fellow driver announced over our radios that a plane had crashed into one of the Twin Towers.
Back home after my shift, I sat in front of the television mesmerized by the events unfolding in New York and Washington and Pennsylvania, as I am sure many of you were.
In the days and weeks that followed, our nation came together to grieve and seek comfort. Many of us were scared as to whether our imminent threats were over.
The Kenosha News, along with all our sister Lee Newspapers, is preparing for the milestone of the 20th anniversary since America was attacked. And we are asking you, our readers, to share your remembrances in our publications over the weekend of Sept. 11-12.
If you would like to share your thoughts, send them to that same special email address: kenoshanews00@gmail.com. Again, include your name and the town in which you reside and a phone number (not for publication, but that we can call only if we have questions).
If you are so inclined, include a photo of yourself to accompany your comments and remembrances.
Some of the local comments we receive here at the Kenosha News may be included in our publications across the nation — from Buffalo, N.Y., to St. Louis, Mo., to California and Oregon.
We’re anxious to hear from you and appreciate your sharing as we all take time to recognize these significant events.
Back to school
I know from interaction with our college interns here at Lee Newspapers and from conversations in the community that many young people are preparing to head off to college. It’s a time for starting a new chapter in life, making new acquaintances and experiencing a new community and routine. But it also means detaching from hometowns.
A great way to keep in touch with what’s happening back home is having a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. And our company is offering an amazing offer right now to get an unlimited access digital subscription for just $1 for six months.
Here is an online URL that will lead you to where you go to get the subscription started: https://go.kenoshanews.com/aug1
Or call: 262-657-1600.
All our best to everyone gearing up for the new school year, whatever the age of the students, and just a reminder for everyone to stay safe as we warily watch the COVID cases rising again. The Kenosha News will continue to provide all the latest about the pandemic at the national, state and, of course, local levels both in print and online.