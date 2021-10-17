From the Managing Editor: Changes in the season and in the newspaper

The changing of the seasons is upon us with all the marvel that comes with it — nature’s annual dramatic display of colors, the crisp coolness in the air and the availability of numerous pumpkin-flavored items at the coffee shops and grocery stores.

With such changes afoot in the world around us, it’s also a good time to talk about some changes to your Kenosha News.

One change you probably have noticed already. We’re two weeks into publication in the Thursday edition of our new Get Out & About section that informs you about the myriad of entertainment and leisure activities going on in our region.

Many of us will see a resemblance to the popular Get Out/Go section that was running in the News until March 2020 put the brakes on publication as the world shut down when the pandemic emerged. Now that things are getting back to normal, we thought it was good to revive a weekly entertainment section in a convenient tabloid format — one you can easily bring with you as you get out and explore our area or search for entertainment possibilities.