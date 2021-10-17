From the Managing Editor: Changes in the season and in the newspaper

The changing of the seasons is upon us with all the marvel that comes with it — nature’s annual dramatic display of colors, the crisp coolness in the air and the availability of numerous pumpkin-flavored items at the coffee shops and grocery stores.
With such changes afoot in the world around us, it’s also a good time to talk about some changes to your Kenosha News.
One change you probably have noticed already. We’re two weeks into publication in the Thursday edition of our new Get Out & About section that informs you about the myriad of entertainment and leisure activities going on in our region.
Many of us will see a resemblance to the popular Get Out/Go section that was running in the News until March 2020 put the brakes on publication as the world shut down when the pandemic emerged. Now that things are getting back to normal, we thought it was good to revive a weekly entertainment section in a convenient tabloid format — one you can easily bring with you as you get out and explore our area or search for entertainment possibilities.
You may have noticed the addition of the word About to the title. That’s because the section name combines our Get Out title with the Out and About name that was used for a similar section in our sister paper, The Journal Times of Racine. Get Out and About puts an emphasis on activities happening in both counties as we know that most of us cross back and forth over the county line often.
You will also see occasional listings for events in the Lake Geneva area and even once in a while farther down or up the road in Milwaukee or Gurnee, etc.
I and other managers at the Kenosha News and Journal Times have been very pleased with the way the section looks. That’s a testimony to the two women who put the section together: Liz Snyder from our staff and Loreen Mohr of The Journal Times. Both are veteran members of our staffs, lifelong residents of their communities and they are not just sitting at the desk compiling the information — both Loreen and Liz get out often into the community to attend local events and concerts. That’s why they are so passionate about the publication.
Please reach out to them with your event notices. Liz can be reached at lsnyder@kenoshanews.com and Loreen at Loreen.mohr@lee.net.
TV book to be discontinued
You’ll notice another change in the Kenosha News starting with the Halloween issue. That Sunday the All Access TV section will no longer be available.
If your household is like mine, where we are Spectrum subscribers, you know that many of us can find a TV directory with a push of the button on our remotes.
While we realize that some readers will be disappointed to see All Access go away, we are not leaving you in the dark. Our daily prime time television guide will continue to run seven days a week on our weather page. That same page carries the daily Tune-in Tonight column, with suggestions on the big happenings that night on the telee, as the British say.
And, starting on the 31st we also plan to start running a half-page listing of weekday daytime TV listings. Look for that in the Living section on Sundays, or elsewhere in the Sunday paper on the weeks when we do not have a Living section due to special sections.
Death notices
Some time ago, the Kenosha News got away from running death notices – alerts to the public from local funeral homes of recent passings before services and obituaries are complete. Instead, the paper on page A2 went to printing an index list of obituaries in that day’s paper.
You may know that I worked for many years at The Journal Times in Racine before coming to Kenosha, and there we long published the death notice alerts from funeral homes. I made it a goal when I arrived here last year to revive that service here at the News.
A request from our management to move some of our pages earlier to ease production constraints led to our decision that we could no longer wait for our daily obituary list to arrive, so we discontinued the list on page A2. But we have brought back the traditional death notices and they are starting to arrive here at the newsroom. We are running those notices when we receive them on the obituary page, which is the logical place to run those.
Expect to see more of those notices as we get our local funeral directors in the habit of emailing the notices to us. And just to clarify — there is no charge for the simple death notice listing as there is for obituaries.
Fall digital offer
The changing of the seasons is also the harbinger that the holiday season will soon be upon us. And one great gift idea is a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. You can order one for just $1 for the first six months through a special offer that is running this month. Sign up online at https://go.kenoshanews.com/oct1.
It’s also a great gift for your kids who are off at college to keep them up to date with what’s happening back home.
That’s all for now. As always, I welcome your comments, critiques and suggestions. I do read them and many times reach out with my gratitude, explanations and thoughts of my own.
You can reach me at pwicklund@kenoshanews.com. Have a great fall season.